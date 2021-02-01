Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2026

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Research Report 2020”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

The market for ethylene glycol as antifreeze is very large globally and commands the highest market share in 2017. However, rising environmental concerns and tight emission norms are reducing its use and subsequently, its market share is expected to go down by the end of the forecast period. Propylene glycol antifreeze would be the fastest growing segment due to its environment-friendly nature and its lower emissions compared to the ethylene glycol based antifreeze. The market for propylene glycol antifreeze is expected to grow the fastest in the Europe and North American regions.

The global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market is valued at 587.6 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 827.3 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Leading players of the global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Research Report: Castrol, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Fuchs, Total, Prestone, Shell, BASF, CCI, Old World Industries, Valvoline, Sinopec, CNPC, Amsoil, Lanzhou BlueStar, China-TEEC, Silverhook, etc.

Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Segmentation by Product: Ethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Others

Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

Each segment of the global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market?

• What will be the size of the global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

