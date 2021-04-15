Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Automotive Artificial Intelligence and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Automotive Artificial Intelligence market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Automotive Artificial Intelligence market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market was valued at USD 572.54 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10,862.51 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 38.68% from 2017 to 2025.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Alphabet

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Harman International Industries

Qualcomm

Tesla

Xilinx

Audi AG

Volvo Car Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Hyundai Motor Company

Ford Motor Company

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Uber Technologies

Daimler AG

Didi Chuxing

General Motors Company