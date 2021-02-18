Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market 2020 Demand with Global Forecast by Top Leading Players: Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Alphabet, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Harman International Industries, Qualcomm, Tesla, Xilinx, Audi AG

New Jersey, United States: A qualitative research study accomplished by Verified Market Research titled 2020-2026 Global and Regional Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market: Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report is the most up to date report which comprises the latest trends that influence the market competition in the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report presents different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. Primarily, the report introduces market demands and the present position of the Automotive Artificial Intelligence market.The report completes the value chain and downstream and upstream essentials.

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market was valued at USD 572.54 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10,862.51 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 38.68% from 2017 to 2025.

Our expert analyst has categorized the market into product type, application/end-user, and geography. All the segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth rate, and growth potential. The growth potential, market share, size, and prospects of each segment and sub-segment are portrayed in the report. This thorough evaluation of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue-generating areas of the Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Alphabet

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Harman International Industries

Qualcomm

Tesla

Xilinx

Audi AG

Volvo Car Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Hyundai Motor Company

Ford Motor Company

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Uber Technologies

Daimler AG

Didi Chuxing

General Motors Company