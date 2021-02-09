Automotive Camera Market Dominating Industry Trends By 2027 – Aptiv, Autoliv, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Gentex Corporation

The automotive camera can be described as on board camera, which captures the highest quality video to extend visibility for enhancing the safety of the driver. These cameras assist the driver for parking to assess vehicle performance night vision and to gather critical evidence which extracts meaningful data from the captured images to assist the driver.

The automotive camera market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as due to an increase in sales of automobiles and advancement of sensors used in cameras. Furthermore, rise in number of road fatalities is expected to stimulate the growth of the market. In addition, social factors such as a surge in awareness of road safety by the people and implementation of stringent road safety regulations by the government are anticipated to fuel the market growth. However, ongoing advancements in the camera technology along with large production output of the product are expected to lower price drastically, which is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Key players profiled in the report include Aptiv, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Gentex Corporation, Mobileye, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STONKAM CO.,LTD, Valeo Data Protection

The “global automotive camera market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global automotive camera market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive camera market with detailed market segmentation by application, technology, vehicle type, view type and electric vehicle type. The global automotive camera market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive camera market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive camera market.

The global automotive camera market is segmented on the basis of application, technology, vehicle type, view type and electric vehicle type. Based on application type the market is segmented as park assist and adas.On the basis of technology the market is segmented as digital, infrared and thermal camera. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Based on view type the market is segmented as single view and multi camera system. Based on electric vehicle type the market is segmented as battery and hybrid electric vehicles.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AUTOMOTIVE CAMERA MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. AUTOMOTIVE CAMERA MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. AUTOMOTIVE CAMERA MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. AUTOMOTIVE CAMERA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

8.AUTOMOTIVE CAMERA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

9. AUTOMOTIVE CAMERA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VEHICLE TYPE

10. AUTOMOTIVE CAMERA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VIEW TYPE

11. AUTOMOTIVE CAMERA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ELECTRIC VEHICLE TYPE

12. AUTOMOTIVE CAMERA MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

13. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

14. AUTOMOTIVE CAMERA MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

14.1. APTIV

14.2. AUTOLIV INC.

14.3. CONTINENTAL AG

14.4. DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES

14.5. GENTEX CORPORATION

14.6. MOBILEYE

14.7. OMNIVISION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

14.8. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

14.9. STONKAM CO.,LTD

14.10. VALEO DATA PROTECTION

15. APPENDIX

