Automotive Connector Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Global Automotive Connector Market was valued at USD 4.74 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.05 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry

Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

Yazaki Corporation

Sumitomo Electric

TE Connectivity

Delphi Automotive

Molex Incorporated

Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

Ltd.)

Hirose Electric Co.

Ltd.