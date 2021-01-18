Automotive Cyber Security Market Expanding at Huge CAGR Of 24.1% By 2028 : Argus Cyber Security Ltd., Cisco, ARILOU Automotive Cyber Security Part of NNG Group, Capgemini, HARMAN International, Intel Corporation

The Automotive Cyber security Market Report is the most important study for anyone looking for complete information about the automotive cyber security market. This report covers all information about global and regional markets, including historical and future trends in market dominance, size, trade, supply, competitors and prices, as well as key vendor information around the world. In this report, predicted market information, SWOT analysis, automotive cyber security market scenarios and feasibility studies are important aspects.

Global Automotive Cyber Security Market is estimated to be at USD 12.30 billion by 2028. It is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 24.1%. Growing emphasis of OEMs on autonomous driving and connected car systems have increased the risk of data breaching, thus augmenting the demand for cyber security solutions in the automotive market. Moreover, increasing usage of e-mobility across the globe is expected to drive the market.

Key market players covered in this Automotive Cyber Security Market report –

Few of the major competitors currently working in automotive cyber security market are Argus Cyber Security Ltd., Cisco, ARILOU Automotive Cyber Security Part of NNG Group, Capgemini, HARMAN International, Intel Corporation, BlackBerry Limited, NXP Semiconductors, ESCRYPT, secunet, Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc., ACEA, CAA Club Group and KAMA.

Market Overview-Automotive Cyber Security Market

As autonomous cars and connected cars come together and transportation changes, one of the biggest challenges facing the automotive industry is vehicle cyber-attacks. The various electrical components of the vehicle are connected through an internal network, and once a hacker has access to the surrounding electronic controls, they can fully control safety-critical components such as the engine or brakes. In addition, there may be issues regarding the security of intelligent security systems that communicate with the car. Therefore, as connected vehicles become more popular, car manufacturers are working with Internet service providers and software companies to provide users with cyber security systems

Market Drivers- Automotive Cyber Security Market

The need for cyber security in the automotive industry is steadily increasing because of the increasing threat of cyber-attacks in transportation and automotive systems. The global automotive cyber security market is strongly driven by the growing demands for increased vehicle connectivity and security in the connected car ecosystem. Increasing integration of advanced features and the increasing adoption of telematics services by cars are accelerating the growth of the global automotive cyber security market.

Automotive Cyber Security Device Market segmentation-

By Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Wireless Network Security

By Application

Telematics System, Infotainment System, Powertrain System, Body Control & Comfort System, Communication System, ADAS & Safety System

By Form

In-Vehicle

External Cloud Services

By Vehicle

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Automotive Cyber Security Device report provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Automotive Cyber Security Device during 2019-2028. The whole Growth Analysis of Automotive Cyber Security Device has been explained with statistical details with a special emphasis on various upstream and downstream components. The current trends pertaining to the demand, supply, and sales of Automotive Cyber Security Device, together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market.

