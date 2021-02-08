Automotive Digital Mapping Market 2019: Comprehensive study by key players: Apple, Nearmap Ltd, Tomtom NV

The automotive digital mapping is rapidly gaining traction with the increasing innovations in sensors, processing power, and digital maps in the automotive industry. Increasing penetration and growing popularity of location-based services are positively influencing the use of digital mapping in the automotive industry. Technology-savvy customers are moving towards autonomous vehicles supporting advanced features. This factor is encouraging players to invest in related technologies in the forecast period.

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “Automotive Digital Mapping Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Automotive Digital Mapping Market”.

The report also includes all the critical and decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Companies Mentioned:-

1.Apple Inc.

2.ARC Aerial Imaging Limited

3.Esri Global, Inc.

4.Google LLC

5.HERE Global B.V.

6.MapQuest (AOL)

7.MiTAC Holdings Corp

8.Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

9.Nearmap Ltd

10.Tomtom NV

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Digital Mapping Market.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Automotive Digital Mapping Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive Digital Mapping at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Automotive Digital Mapping Market.

The global automotive digital mapping market is segmented on the basis of component and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as autonomous cars, advance driver assistance systems (ADAS), and fleet management.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the Automotive Digital Mapping Market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Automotive Digital Mapping Market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of Automotive Digital Mapping Market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

