Automotive Display Market 2020 Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Global automotive display market is undergoing moderate growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026, growing with a conservative CAGR. Automotive displays are the primary display/indicators of the status, and any features implemented on the vehicle. It also includes the infotainment features on the display pane as it focuses on developing the aesthetic appeal of the interiors of the vehicles. Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Delphi Technologies, YAZAKI Corporation, 3M, DENSO CORPORATION, LG Display Co. Ltd, Sharp Devices Europe, SmartKem Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Alpine Electronics Inc., Garmin Ltd., Valeo, Japan Display Inc., Elektrobit, HARMAN International, AU Optronics Corp., Barco, Pioneer Corporation, Innolux Corporation, and KYOCERA Corporation.

Global automotive display market is undergoing moderate growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026, growing with a conservative CAGR. Automotive displays are the primary display/indicators of the status, and any features implemented on the vehicle. It also includes the infotainment features on the display pane as it focuses on developing the aesthetic appeal of the interiors of the vehicles.

Competition Analysis:

Global automotive display market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive display market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Technology (TFT LCD, PMOLED, PMLCD, AMOLED, Others),

Application (Centre Stack Display, Driver Information Display, Entertainment Display, Head-Up Display, Other Displays),

Market Drivers

Significant technological advancements and developments in the market is expected to drive the market growth

Enhancement of driver experience & safety features enhancement, is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Concerns regarding the mobility functioning of touch screen display in comparison to mechanical controls is also expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of adoption & lack of preference over implementing high cost automotive displays is also expected to restrain the market growth

