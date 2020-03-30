AUTOMOTIVE DOOR PANEL MARKET GROWTH ANALYSIS BY 2025

Summary

Automotive door panel provides stylish, aerodynamic looks to the vehicle coupled with protection and safety to the passengers travelling within. Door panels typically combine style as well as functionality of entry/exit to the vehicle. These door panels can be electrically powered or operated manually. Traditionally, a car door panel is hinged at the front end owing to the benefit that it can be opened during the forward motion of the vehicle.

The global automotive door panel market is driven by increase in need for fuel efficiency, technological advancement, growth in demand for luxurious vehicles, and focus on well-being of drivers. However, growth in trade war, high automotive import tariffs, and rise in raw material prices restrict the market growth. Moreover, the untapped developing market in Asia and Africa, and advancement in vehicle infotainment system create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Grupo Antolin, Brose, Draexlmaier Group, HAYASHI TELEMPU CORPORATION, IAC Group, TS TECH, Kasai Kogyo, Reydel Automotive France SAS, TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, and Yanfeng.

The global automotive door panel market is segmented into mode of operation, vehicle type, distribution channel, and region. Based on mode of transportation, it is categorized into front-hinged doors, rear-hinged doors, scissor door, gullwing doors, and sliding door. Based on vehicle type, it is divided into passenger cars, LCV, and HCV. Further, passenger cars are classified into economical cars and premium cars. OEM and Aftermarket are the two distribution channels considered under the study. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world automotive door panel market.

The market projections from 2017 to 2025 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of automotive door panel market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

