Automotive Drivetrain Market 2020-2026 Industry Analysis || Leading Players – BorgWarner Inc., Melrose Industries PLC, Magna International Inc., Dana Limited., JTEKT Corporation.

The Global Automotive Drivetrain Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Automotive Drivetrain Market. Automotive Drivetrain report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. In this market report, the complete and crystal clear outline of the market is penned down which is useful for many businesses. With this report not only an unskilled individual but also a professional can easily extrapolate the entire market within a few seconds. Automotive Drivetrain market report can be explored in terms of breakdown of data by manufacturers, region, type and application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging trends, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Complete report on Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Research Report 2020-2027 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Access insightful study with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies. Ask for Free Sample Copy @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-automotive-drivetrain-market

In Depth Analysis of the Market

Global automotive drivetrain market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 411.17 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising production of vehicles, increased demand for electric vehicles and demand for vehicles with maximum features.

The key players examine the Automotive Drivetrain market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Automotive Drivetrain expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Automotive Drivetrain strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Automotive Drivetrain market are:

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Melrose Industries PLC, Magna International Inc., Dana Limited., JTEKT Corporation., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, SHOWA Corporation., UNIVANCE CORPORATION, Meritor, Inc., TREMEC., HYUNDAI TRANSYS., Eaton., AVTEC, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION., Continental AG, Magna International Inc., TM4, Yasa Limited amongst others.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Drivetrain Market

A drivetrain is a bundle of components that facilitate power to the vehicles driving wheels, and include all those components which are responsible for the movement of engine. The drivetrain consists of driveshaft, transmission, wheels, and axles. The function of the drivetrain is to combine the engine which further provides power to driving wheels through the transmission. It excludes the engine, but it however works in synchrony with the engine to move the wheels of the vehicle.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Drivetrain Market

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicle(LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle(HCV) Trucks Buses



By Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Drive Type

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

Front Wheel Drive (FWD)

Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

By Engine Location

Front Location

Rear Location

By Engine Types

Gasoline

Diesel

Transmission

Manual Transmission

Automatic Transmission

Continuous Variable Transmission

Automated Manual Transmission

Dual-Clutch Transmission

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Automotive Drivetrain Market:

In March, 2019, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, global leader in automotive components enters into an agreement to acquire WABCO, a leading global distributor of technologies and services that raise the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles. With this agreement, they both together would be a global pioneer in integrated mobility systems provider for commercial vehicles, expanding the customer base of ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

In April 2017, American Axle and Manufacturing, Inc. acquired Metaldyne Performance Group Inc. (MPG), manufacturer and seller of components of powertrain and automotive drivetrain. This acquisition would help in expanding the scale of the business and efficiently satisfy customer needs. MPG will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary after this acquisition is finalized.

Automotive Drivetrain Market: Drivers

Rising demand for comfort and safety in vehicles is another major driver for the automotive drivetrain market during the forecast period

The rise in the production of vehicles also acts as a driver for the growth of the drivetrain market

The rise in the usage of electric vehicles would drive the sales for the automotive drivetrain

Rising demand for vehicles with enhanced features like increased acceleration, traction, & towing capabilities

Increasing demand for lightweight driveshaft in the manufacturing of automobiles, resulting in increased fuel efficiency enhance the growth of this market

Automotive Drivetrain Market : Restraints

High set up and maintenance cost of vehicles equipped with all-wheel drive

The variation in the prices of raw material

Strategic Key Insights Of The Automotive Drivetrain Report:



Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Automotive Drivetrain Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Automotive Drivetrain Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Automotive Drivetrain Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Automotive Drivetrain industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.• Analytical Tools – The Automotive Drivetrain Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants. • The 360-degree Automotive Drivetrain overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants • Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-automotive-drivetrain-market

Customize report of “Global Automotive Drivetrain Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Other important Automotive Drivetrain Market data available in this report:

Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue and share of main manufacturers.

Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.

Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the Automotive Drivetrain Market.

This report discusses the market summary, market scope& gives a brief outline of the Automotive Drivetrain Market

Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers.

Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]