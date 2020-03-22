AUTOMOTIVE E/E ARCHITECTURE MARKET Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global automotive E/E architecture market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international automotive E/E architecture market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global automotive E/E architecture market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global automotive E/E architecture market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global automotive E/E architecture market is projected to expand with healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

From the past few decades, the interaction of electrical and electronics circuits in the various commercial and residential vehicles is rising rapidly across all over the world. The electric/electronics architecture are accountable for Input/output operations with the help of Electronic Control Units (ECU). The vastly increasing automation in the automotive sector are projected to serve several key opportunities for the e/e architecture in the automobile sector. Additionally, this integrated architecture concentrated overall computational power at one place.

The trading autonomous vehicle technology is the primary factor that drives the growth of the automotive E/E architecture market. The ongoing innovations in the self-driving vehicles are force companies to introduce the next generation E/E architecture to support automation. The rapidly rising computational power is difficult to operate with the traditional ECUs. Thus, this centralized computation based E/E architecture helps to manage computational power more efficiently. Furthermore, the growing popularity of driver assistance (ADAS) and connectivity (V2x) technologies are contributing to the growth of the automotive E/E architecture market. the ongoing emergence of upgrade technologies in the automotive domain are projected to the huge demand for the E/E architectures in the near future

North America is expected to be dominate the automotive E/E architecture market with the largest market share. The U.S. holds a significant market share in the market owing to its high rate of innovations in the automotive sector. Europe and the Asia Pacific is also holds a considerable market share in the E/E market. The rapidly growing automotive industry is the expected to fuel the market growth these regions.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global automotive E/E architecture market encompasses market segments based on applications and country.

In terms of applications, the global automotive E/E architecture market is segregated into:

Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Powertrain

Chassis

Automotive Body electronics

By country/region, the global Automotive E/E architecture market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Hitachi, Ltd.

ZF TRW

OMRON Corporation

Others

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Automotive E/E architecture related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Automotive E/E architecture market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Automotive E/E architecture market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Hitachi, Ltd., ZF TRW and among others.

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Automotive E/E architecture caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Automotive E/E architecture market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the Automotive E/E architecture market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the Automotive E/E architecture market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

