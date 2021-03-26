Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market 2019-2025 Shares, Trend and Growth Report

“

Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market – Opportunity Analysis

A new report on the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market provides a thorough understanding of the various factors that are impacting the dynamics of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market in the current scenario. The major trends, regulatory policies, restraining factors, and challenges faced by market players in the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market are discussed in the presented report.

The dashboard included in the report offers a thorough comparison of the prominent manufacturers on various aspects including product offering, key growth strategies, total revenue, and more. According to the report, the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed the market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=150

Vital Data Related to the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market Included in the Report:

Business prospects of the various players in the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market

Company profiles of prominent players in the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market

Micro and macro-economic factors expected to impact the growth of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market

Impact of the regulatory framework in different regions on the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market

Winning strategies adopted by market players to improve their footprint in the current Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market landscape

Segmentation of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market

The presented study analyzes the growth potential of each of these segments and sub-segments and accurately presents the data in the form of tables, graphs, and figures. The market share, size, and CAGR growth of each of these segments over the forecast period are tracked in the report.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Global Automotive Exterior Lighting Market

The automotive lighting industry has been observing significantly growing interest of a number of players in high performance and superior design capabilities of automotive exterior LED lighting systems. This trend is expected to empower the automotive exterior LED lighting market supply chain with new companies that have exclusive expertise in the various aspects of automotive exterior LED lighting technology.

Philips, through the Vision LED series, became the first company to introduce the street-legal automotive exterior LED lighting system. While this automotive exterior LED lighting is supposedly the direct replacement for conventional incandescent bulbs, it is prominently designed for headlights with a high ambient and safety quotient. Audi, one of the leading innovators in the automotive lighting technology and design space, has recently extended the R&D repertoire to include Matrix LED and OLED lighting systems. Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd. recently developed the LED Compact Bi-function that includes one LED light source switching intermittently between low beam and high beam. Valeo SA offers a complete range of intelligent automotive exterior LED lighting architecture that also covers cameras, control units, sensors, and embedded software, besides headlamps.

Apart from the aforementioned companies, this report on the global automotive exterior LED lighting market provides strategic insights on other leading participants in the automotive exterior LED lighting market landscape. Some of the profiled players include Osram Licht AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, Lumax Industries Ltd, Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems Co., Ltd., and Imasen Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.

With an objective to provide light based assistance to drivers, Osram has proposed a conceptual futuristic automotive exterior LED lighting system – Oslon Boost HX. This revolutionary lighting system is supposed to perform the function similar to that of a projector, and would help drivers negotiate the road works, on-road hazards, or icy patches with more safety. The single LED used in this system is claimed to deliver more than 1,400lm, which would help the company become the first innovator to efficiently break in to the growing trend of special user experience. On the other hand, Osram Opto Semiconductors has introduced Infrared (IR) LEDs, i.e. IREDs to their automotive exterior LED lighting portfolio. Typical exterior applications are likely to include pedestrian detection, even night vision, and lane departure detection.

About the Report on Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market

The global automotive exterior LED lighting market report thoroughly evaluates the current and prospective scenario of the global market for automotive exterior LED lighting, considering 2017-2022 as the assessment period. Although the automotive exterior LED lighting market has been projected to see poor overall growth over the next few years, the global revenue is likely to exceed the value of US$ 1.2 Bn towards the end of 2022.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=150

The report aims to address the following queries related to the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market:

How have technological advances impacted the growth of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market? How are market players improving their production/manufacturing capacity? Which region has the highest concentration of tier-1 and tier-2 companies? What are the different factors expected to hinder the growth of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market? Who are the leading players operating in the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market?

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market Important changes in market dynamics Market segmentation up to the second or third level Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Market shares and strategies of key players Emerging niche segments and regional markets An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=150

“