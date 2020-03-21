Automotive Foam Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Foam Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Automotive Foam market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Automotive Foam market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Automotive Foam market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Foam Market Research Report: Woodbridge Foam Corp, Dow Chemical Co, Adient Plc, Recticel, Caligen Foam, Saint-Gobain SA, BASF SE, Lear Corp, Zotefoams Plc, Bridgestone Corp

Global Automotive Foam Market by Type: Polyurethane, Polyolefin, Styrenic, Polyvinyl Chloride, Phenolic, Melamine

Global Automotive Foam Market by Application: Instrument Panels, Seating, Door Panels, Headliners, Water Shields, Others

The Automotive Foam market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Automotive Foam market. In this chapter of the Automotive Foam report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Automotive Foam report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Automotive Foam market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Automotive Foam market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Automotive Foam market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Automotive Foam market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Automotive Foam market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Automotive Foam market?

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Foam Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Foam Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Foam Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polyurethane

1.2.2 Polyolefin

1.2.3 Styrenic

1.2.4 Polyvinyl Chloride

1.2.5 Phenolic

1.2.6 Melamine

1.3 Global Automotive Foam Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Foam Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Foam Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Foam Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Foam Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Foam Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Foam Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Foam Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Foam Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Foam Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Foam Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Foam Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Foam Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Foam Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Foam Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Automotive Foam Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Foam Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Foam Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Foam Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Foam Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Foam Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Foam Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Foam Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Foam as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Foam Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Foam Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automotive Foam Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Foam Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Foam Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Foam Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Foam Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Foam Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Foam Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Foam Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automotive Foam Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Foam Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Foam Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Foam Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automotive Foam Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automotive Foam Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automotive Foam Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automotive Foam Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Foam Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Foam Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Automotive Foam by Application

4.1 Automotive Foam Segment by Application

4.1.1 Instrument Panels

4.1.2 Seating

4.1.3 Door Panels

4.1.4 Headliners

4.1.5 Water Shields

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Automotive Foam Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Foam Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Foam Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Foam Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Foam by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Foam by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Foam by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Foam by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Foam by Application

5 North America Automotive Foam Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Foam Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Foam Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Foam Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Foam Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Automotive Foam Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Foam Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Foam Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Foam Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Foam Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Foam Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Foam Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Foam Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Foam Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Foam Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Automotive Foam Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Foam Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Foam Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Foam Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Foam Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Foam Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Foam Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Foam Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Foam Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Foam Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Automotive Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Foam Business

10.1 Woodbridge Foam Corp

10.1.1 Woodbridge Foam Corp Corporation Information

10.1.2 Woodbridge Foam Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Woodbridge Foam Corp Automotive Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Woodbridge Foam Corp Automotive Foam Products Offered

10.1.5 Woodbridge Foam Corp Recent Development

10.2 Dow Chemical Co

10.2.1 Dow Chemical Co Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dow Chemical Co Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Dow Chemical Co Automotive Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Dow Chemical Co Recent Development

10.3 Adient Plc

10.3.1 Adient Plc Corporation Information

10.3.2 Adient Plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Adient Plc Automotive Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Adient Plc Automotive Foam Products Offered

10.3.5 Adient Plc Recent Development

10.4 Recticel

10.4.1 Recticel Corporation Information

10.4.2 Recticel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Recticel Automotive Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Recticel Automotive Foam Products Offered

10.4.5 Recticel Recent Development

10.5 Caligen Foam

10.5.1 Caligen Foam Corporation Information

10.5.2 Caligen Foam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Caligen Foam Automotive Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Caligen Foam Automotive Foam Products Offered

10.5.5 Caligen Foam Recent Development

10.6 Saint-Gobain SA

10.6.1 Saint-Gobain SA Corporation Information

10.6.2 Saint-Gobain SA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Saint-Gobain SA Automotive Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Saint-Gobain SA Automotive Foam Products Offered

10.6.5 Saint-Gobain SA Recent Development

10.7 BASF SE

10.7.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

10.7.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 BASF SE Automotive Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 BASF SE Automotive Foam Products Offered

10.7.5 BASF SE Recent Development

10.8 Lear Corp

10.8.1 Lear Corp Corporation Information

10.8.2 Lear Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Lear Corp Automotive Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Lear Corp Automotive Foam Products Offered

10.8.5 Lear Corp Recent Development

10.9 Zotefoams Plc

10.9.1 Zotefoams Plc Corporation Information

10.9.2 Zotefoams Plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Zotefoams Plc Automotive Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Zotefoams Plc Automotive Foam Products Offered

10.9.5 Zotefoams Plc Recent Development

10.10 Bridgestone Corp

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Foam Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Bridgestone Corp Automotive Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Bridgestone Corp Recent Development

11 Automotive Foam Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Foam Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Foam Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

