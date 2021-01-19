Automotive Fuel Tanks Market: Analysis by Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Key Players & Forecast to 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Automotive Fuel Tanks’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are The Plastic Omnium Group (France), Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), YAPP Automotive Parts Co. Ltd. (China), TI Automotive Inc. (United Kingdom), Yachiyo Industries Co. Ltd. (Japan), FTS Co. Ltd. (Japan), Hebei Iron and Steel Group (China), Baosteel Group Corporation (China).

Automotive fuel tanks refer to fuel tanks which is a safe container for flammable fluids. Various types of material is used for manufacturing automotive fuel tanks such as plastic, steel and aluminum. Various materials are used for manufacturing products such as plastic, steel, aluminum and others. Increasing demand for lightweight components to fuel the demand for plastic fuel tanks and rising demand for lightweight components are projected to drive the global automotive fuel tanks market over the forecast period.

The major players in Automotive Fuel Tanks Market:

The Plastic Omnium Group (France), Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), YAPP Automotive Parts Co. Ltd. (China), TI Automotive Inc. (United Kingdom), Yachiyo Industries Co. Ltd. (Japan), FTS Co. Ltd. (Japan), Hebei Iron and Steel Group (China), Baosteel Group Corporation (China) and Posco Co. Ltd. (South Korea) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Tata Steel Ltd. (India), General Motors (United States), BMW (Germany), Toyota Motors (Japan) and Hyundai Motors (South Korea).

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Drivers

Increasing Vehicle Production across the world

Rising Demand for Lightweight Components to Fuel the Demand for Plastic Fuel Tanks

Market Trend

Technology Advancement in Automotive Fuel Tanks

Restraints

Issue related to Increasing Demand for Electric vehicles

Opportunities

Growing Demand of Vehicles from Emerging Market such as China, India, Brazil, among others

Challenges

Recycling of the Plastic Fuel Tanks as well as High cost of plastic fuel tanks

This report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyses opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

The Global Automotive Fuel Tanks Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Capacity (<45L, 45L-70L, >70L), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles {LCVs, HCVs}), Material (Steel, Aluminum, Others)

The regional analysis of Automotive Fuel Tanks Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

There are 15 Chapters analyzing in detail the Global Automotive Fuel Tanks market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Fuel Tanks Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Fuel Tanks, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Fuel Tanks, in 2012 to 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2012 to 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Fuel Tanks, for each region, from 2012 to 2023;

Chapter 5, 6, 7,8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2023;

Chapter 12, Automotive Fuel Tanks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Fuel Tanks sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Finally, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Automotive Fuel Tanks market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Automotive Fuel Tanks market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Automotive Fuel Tanks market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

