Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Research Report 2020”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Fiberglass application in automotive is primarily driven by the demand for lightweight automotive components that in turn is largely driven by regulatory authorities pushing for fuel efficiency. Demand for lightweight, durable materials for automotive components is the major driver propelling the growth of Germany’s automotive fiberglass market.

The global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market is valued at 1944.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 2435.1 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

Leading players of the global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Research Report: Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, Fiber Glass Industries, Saint-Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass, Asahi Fiber Glass, Johns Manville, Lanxess, Braj Binani Group, Kemrock, Celanese, Binani Industries, China Beihai Fiberglass, China National Materials, Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials, Chongqing Polycomp International, etc.

Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Segmentation by Product: Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Thermoplastics, Others

Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Segmentation by Application: Interior, Exterior, Structural Assembly, Power Train Components, Others

Each segment of the global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market?

• What will be the size of the global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Glass Fiber Composites

1.2 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Polyester

1.2.3 Vinyl Ester

1.2.4 Epoxy

1.2.5 Polyurethane

1.2.6 Thermoplastics

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Interior

1.3.3 Exterior

1.3.4 Structural Assembly

1.3.5 Power Train Components

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Business

7.1 Owens Corning

7.1.1 Owens Corning Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Owens Corning Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Owens Corning Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Owens Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Jushi Group

7.2.1 Jushi Group Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Jushi Group Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Jushi Group Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Jushi Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 PPG Industries

7.3.1 PPG Industries Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 PPG Industries Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 PPG Industries Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 PPG Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Fiber Glass Industries

7.4.1 Fiber Glass Industries Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Fiber Glass Industries Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Fiber Glass Industries Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Fiber Glass Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Saint-Gobain

7.5.1 Saint-Gobain Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Saint-Gobain Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Saint-Gobain Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Saint-Gobain Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Nippon Sheet Glass

7.6.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Nippon Sheet Glass Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Asahi Fiber Glass

7.7.1 Asahi Fiber Glass Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Asahi Fiber Glass Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Asahi Fiber Glass Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Asahi Fiber Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Johns Manville

7.8.1 Johns Manville Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Johns Manville Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Johns Manville Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Johns Manville Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Lanxess

7.9.1 Lanxess Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Lanxess Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Lanxess Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Lanxess Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Braj Binani Group

7.10.1 Braj Binani Group Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Braj Binani Group Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Braj Binani Group Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Braj Binani Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Kemrock

7.11.1 Kemrock Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Kemrock Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Kemrock Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Kemrock Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Celanese

7.12.1 Celanese Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Celanese Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Celanese Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Celanese Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Binani Industries

7.13.1 Binani Industries Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Binani Industries Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Binani Industries Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Binani Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 China Beihai Fiberglass

7.14.1 China Beihai Fiberglass Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 China Beihai Fiberglass Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 China Beihai Fiberglass Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 China Beihai Fiberglass Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 China National Materials

7.15.1 China National Materials Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 China National Materials Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 China National Materials Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 China National Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials

7.16.1 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Chongqing Polycomp International

7.17.1 Chongqing Polycomp International Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Chongqing Polycomp International Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Chongqing Polycomp International Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Chongqing Polycomp International Main Business and Markets Served

8 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Glass Fiber Composites

8.4 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Glass Fiber Composites (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Glass Fiber Composites (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Glass Fiber Composites (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Automotive Glass Fiber Composites

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Glass Fiber Composites by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Glass Fiber Composites by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Glass Fiber Composites by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Glass Fiber Composites

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Glass Fiber Composites by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Glass Fiber Composites by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Glass Fiber Composites by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Glass Fiber Composites by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

