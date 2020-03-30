AUTOMOTIVE HMI MARKET IS QUANTITATIVELY ANALYZED FROM 2018 TO 2025

Summary

The automotive HMI solutions act as a communication medium between the driver and the vehicle, along with connectivity to the outside world. The HMI systems provide infotainment services for people travelling in the vehicle. It integrates visualization of road environment, vehicle component condition measurements and social media for in-vehicle information and entertainment. HMI products hold a great potential in changing the safety of vehicles; thus, making them safer and more comfortable. The display systems along with touchscreen controls and voice controls are expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The ADAS systems gather data through multiple sensors and display and alerts through HMI systems.

The primary function of HMI products are for the information and entertainment communication.

The global automotive HMI market is dynamic in nature and is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The global automotive HMI market encompasses display systems, voice controls, touchscreens, haptic, and gesture controls. The development of new and diversified technologies creates opportunities within the automotive industry. The automotive HMI market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is from 2018 to 2025.

Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Alpine Electronics, Inc., Clarion Co. Ltd., Denso Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Valeo, and Visteon Corporation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

o Central Display

o Instrument Cluster

o Head-up Display

o Others

By Technology

o Visual Interface

o Acoustic

o Mechanical

o Others

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

