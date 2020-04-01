Automotive Hoses Market – Overview on Ongoing Trends 2027

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Automotive Hoses market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Automotive Hoses market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Automotive Hoses market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Automotive Hoses market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Automotive Hoses market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all-important players of the global Automotive Hoses market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Automotive Hoses market.

Competitive Landscape

Anticipating the burgeoning growth of the automotive industry and profitable production of automotive parts in emerging Asian economies, the leading automaker – Continental AG announced in May, 2018 that it will soon open a new automotive hoses plant in China. The company is planning to invest around RMB 240 million, which is around 30 million Euros, for producing high-quality automotive hoses for new energy vehicles. The company also announced that it will invest more 10 million Euros (about 70 million RMB) in another plant for producing high-tech, 3D blow molded hoses to be used in high performance turbochargers.

Another leading player in the automotive hoses market – United Flexible — recently announced that it has been acquired by Smiths Group plc – a British engineering company. United Flexible has diversified its product portfolio, which also includes high temperature hybrid flexible hose assemblies, over the past few years, and now it aims to add new capabilities and expand its customer base with this acquisition.

After acquiring Rapro – a Turkish manufacturer of molded and branched automotive hoses – for expanding its business in European country, Gates Corporation – an American player in the automotive hoses market – has launched a new product line of premium hydraulic hoses with the new Gates MXT™ family of hoses. The company announced that this new product line of hoses is designed to meet demands of original equipment manufacturers from various end-use industries, including agriculture and mining.

Semperit AG Holding – a European manufacturer of automotive hoses – has announced the sale of its Italian production facility of hydraulic and industrial hoses to the Italian Matec Group. With this step, the company aims for a Group-wide complexity reduction by selling the facility that no longer meets production footprint of the company. Meanwhile, the company invested EUR 27 million in its industrial and hydraulic hoses production facility in Odry/Czech Republic.

The Fact.MR study offers a comprehensive analysis on the automotive hoses marketplace, profiling the key stakeholders across the value chain. The players profiled in the study include,

Eaton Corporation Plc

Continental AG

United Rubber Industries (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Gates Corporation

United Flexible

Semperit AG Holding

Trelleborg AB

RADCOFLEX Australia Pty Ltd.

Automotive Hoses Market: Regional Outlook

While the automotive industry in developed countries is recovering, the escalated growth of the automotive parts industry in emerging economies has been playing an important role in growth of the automotive hoses market. Emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ) are likely to hold a significant share growth of the automotive hoses market. China and India are anticipated to create promising growth opportunities for players in the automotive hoses market in the foreseeable future.

Automotive Hoses Market: Segmentation

In the Fact.MR report, the automotive hoses market has been broadly divided into four segments – vehicle types, material types, applications, and sales channels for automotive hoses.

Based on the vehicle type, the automotive hoses market has been segmented as:

Passenger Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCVs)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCVs)

Two Wheelers

Based on the material type, the automotive hoses market has been segmented as:

Plastic Automotive Hoses

Metal Automotive Hoses

Rubber Automotive Hoses

Based on the applications of automotive hoses, the automotive hoses market has been segmented as:

Coolant Hoses

Turbo Charger Hoses

Air Conditioning Hoses

Windshield Washer Fluid Hoses

Fuel Hoses

Brake Hoses

Based on the sales channels for automotive hoses, the automotive hoses market has been segmented as:

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Automotive hoses market research report offers detailed analysis of the market as well as consists of thoughtful facts and insights along with historical data, which holds market data that is industry-evaluated and statistically backed up. The report comprises of projections that are generated with the help of suitable methodologies and a set of hypotheses. In addition, the research report delivers information and study based on market classifications such as industry, end-use and region.

Extensive Analysis of Automotive Hoses Market Research Report Covers:

Segmentation of automotive hoses market

Dynamics of automotive hoses market

Global market sizing

Demand and sale

Modern trends and challenges

Competitors and related competition

Technological advances

Value chain

Geographical Data Analysis of Automotive Hoses Market Research Report is Based On:

North America Automotive Hoses Market including (Canada and U.S.)

Latin America Automotive Hoses Market including (Brazil and Mexico)

Eastern Europe Automotive Hoses Market including (Russia and Poland)

Western Europe Automotive Hoses Market including (Spain, U.K., France, Italy and Germany)

Asia Pacific Automotive Hoses Market including (New Zealand, Australia, ASEAN, India and China)

Japan Automotive Hoses Market

Middle East and Africa Automotive Hoses Market including (North Africa, South Africa and GCC Countries)

Automotive hoses market research report has been incorporated with first-hand information along with comprehensive analysis based on quality and quantity with the help of industry analysts. Inputs from participants and experts in the industry has also been integrated in the global report. Governing, micro and macro-economic aspects relating to parent market has been identified in the global report. Market attractiveness based on regions and segments along with qualitative impacts has also been included in the automotive hoses market research report.

Notable Topics in Automotive Hoses Market Research Report Includes :

Outlook on parent market

Shifting market factors in industry

Wide-ranging market segmentation

Forecasted, on-going and past market sizing in terms of value and volume

Current industry improvements and trends

Competitive landscape

Product offerings and strategic plans of key players

Regions and segments indicating promising growth

Neutral viewpoint on the global market performance

Lucrative information for global market participants for business expansion

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Automotive Hoses market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Automotive Hoses market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Automotive Hoses market?

How will the global Automotive Hoses market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Automotive Hoses market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Automotive Hoses market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Automotive Hoses market throughout the forecast period?

