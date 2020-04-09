Automotive Infotainment Navigation Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2015 – 2021

Automotive infotainment devices are referred to equipment which provides entertainment and information including systems for connectivity, navigation, fuel efficiency, safety and audio. Earlier information related to weather and news radio was provided in cars, advancements in electronics and telecommunication industry have led to emergence of automotive infotainment devices which address customer priorities based on navigation, maintenance, and safety among the others. Automotive infotainment systems with an increased popularity of electronic gadgets, IVI (in-vehicle infotainment) has achieved a substantial growth in recent years. Furthermore, rising consumer demand of advanced infotainment systems, global automotive infotainment and navigation systems market is expected to increase during the forecast period. Infotainment systems are widely used in automobiles. Automotive navigation systems are satellite based navigation systems designed which use GPS (global positioning system) in automobiles. These systems are advancement to traditional “dead reckoning instrumentation” system.

Automotive infotainment systems include tasks related to playing and managing audio content, entertainment including movies, games, and social networking, among others, navigation, and accessing smart phone or internet enabled content. Navigation systems provide functionalities such as view of the map (rotating with the automobile), distance, schematic pictograms, and functions for voice prompts. Technological innovations such as responsive interfaces, “easy-to-read” audio and graphics interfaces, and voice recognition controls are helping for increased acceptance of automotive infotainment and navigation system devices among the consumers. Other factors contributing towards infotainment market growth include eco-efficiency, comfort, and safety and security as demand for these parameters would help companies to innovate and thus increasing profitability of respective companies. With the use of automated infotainment and navigation systems, the user can access internet, and contact local destinations which enables the consumer to have ease of accessibility while driving or travelling.

Factors such as technological advancements in infotainment systems for navigation (use of Bluetooth and USB (universal serial bus) connectivity), are expected to drive the demand for automotive infotainment and navigation systems market during the forecast period. With increased focus on safety while driving (for navigational systems), and high prices of the touch-screen units developed are restricting market growth. Companies are focused on developing solutions which will provide details for live traffic, and parking updates as rapid adoption of smart phones may restrain growth of navigation systems market in future. In addition, automotive infotainment and navigation systems market would experience growth due to increased demand from emerging markets (economic development) and advanced wireless infrastructure.

Automotive infotainment and navigation market is segmented on the basis of infotainment technologies, by vehicle type, and infotainment device and system platforms. Based on infotainment technologies the classification includes in-car audio, in-vehicle navigation, in-vehicle internet, and voice recognition. The infotainment device and system platforms segment is further classified as Bluetooth, Microsoft (automotive 7 platform), UVO, Mbrace (Mercedes Benz), and blue harmony, among the others. According to the vehicle type, classification is done as commercial and personal. The prominent players of the market include Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Bose Corporation, Audiovox Corporation, Visteon Corporation, and Genivi Alliance, among the others. For instance, Microsoft is building an infotainment platform which will be controlled by foot.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



