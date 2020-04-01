Automotive Infotainment SoC Market Latest Technology and Huge Growth by Leading Players Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V

The global automotive infotainment SoC market accounted for US$ 8.69 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 16.08 Bn by 2027.

The automobile industry in developed and developing economies is undergoing a digital makeover. Many industrial players in the automotive industry are investing considerable resources in the R&D of vehicle automation so as to meet the changing demands and enhance the driving experience of customers. Next-generation automobiles such as audiovisual sensing, speech recognition, image compatibilities, advanced driver assistance, GPS and radar capabilities, next-level security and safety, and IC-integrated LED front lighting.

The in-vehicle infotainment systems are becoming increasingly popular among customers owing to the superior experience that they offer. The rising demand for advanced features in infotainment systems is pushing automakers and infotainment SoC suppliers to bring innovative products and services. Consumer’s demand for more intuitive technology integration in their infotainment systems is driving automotive manufacturers to equip their cars with the latest technologies and features. In addition to this, the availability of large amounts of entertainment content for entertainment and the requirement of driving-related information are factors that are fuelling the demand for feature-rich infotainment systems.

Increasing disposable incomes of the consumers has translated into the purchase of a large number of medium-The automotive infotainment SOC market, by installation type, has been segmented into in-dash and rear seat installations. The in-dash segment accounted for the largest share of the automotive infotainment SOC market in 2018. Moreover, the rear seat segment is projected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. The automotive infotainment SOC is increasingly being used in dashboards to offer ease in the driving experience. Although, with the growth of the industry, they are increasingly being demanded in rear seat installations.

The Asia Pacific region comprises of both developed and developing economies and the automotive sector is one of the crucial industry of the region, which contributes a significant portion in the Asia Pacific’s GDP. The Asia Pacific region is one the world’s biggest producers of motor vehicles and also, automotive sector in one of the largest private sector in R&D. China has already seen massive growth in vehicle production as well as sales in the country. Therefore, the high production of vehicles in the region is projected to propel the automotive infotainment SoC market.

With the adoption of open source operating systems in in-vehicle infotainment, the automotive infotainment SoC market is anticipated to see a substantial boost in its growth. The open source software is transforming various industries especially the mobile devices sector and it has a huge potential to do the same in the automotive infotainment industry. The availability of open source software is already changing the way customers interact with their cars. Open source software helps OEM in reducing costs and opening up the supply chain. From a long time, proprietary operating systems have been ruling the in- vehicle infotainment market space. However, with growing complexity of in-vehicle systems and increasing consumer demands for advanced features in infotainment systems, automotive OEMs are becoming more adaptive to new approaches.

Players that are operating successfully in global automotive infotainment SoC market space are Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (ON Semiconductor).

