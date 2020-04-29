Automotive Lighting Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“The automotive lighting market was valued at US$ 30.50 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 40.41 Bn by 2027.”

The automotive lighting market has witnessed eminent growth in the last couple of years globally. A handful of companies have ventured into the manufacturing of lighting systems, and therefore, it is a consolidated market with very few players. The automotive product lighting is aimed at eliminating the hassles associated with the blinding of oncoming traffic by high beam light of an individual vehicle. In Europe, the region has a robust automotive industry, which plays a significant role in boosting the growth of related automotive products. In this region as well, rules and regulations are formulated to ensure road safety of both driver and passenger.

Since 2011, the DLRs are compulsory for all small delivery vans and modern cars; buses and trucks followed in August 2012. Under this, the vehicles which were produced before implantation of this rule have to be retrofitted. On the other hand, APAC is expected to be the region experiencing enormous opportunities for automotive manufacturers as well as providers of automotive lightings. South Korea, China, Japan, and India are some of the major countries which have a strong foothold in the Asian market.

Stringent government regulations for automotive lighting

Vehicle lighting systems are gaining high traction worldwide. The car manufacturers need to ensure that their products, and ultimately the car parts, comply with various regulations to meet the international standards, which ensures the safety of drivers and passengers. ECE R98/99 for the headlamps with gas-discharge lamps, ECE R112 for the headlamps with asymmetric low beam, 76/761/EEC and ECE R1 and R2 for headlamps with high and low beam bulbs are among the standards set for automotive lightings. Such stringent regulatory environment regarding lightings is increasing consumer confidence in vehicles manufacturers, which is boosting their vehicle sales, thus fueling the automotive market growth

Application Insights

Based on application, the automotive lighting market is segmented into headlamp, rear lighting, interior lighting, CHMSL, fog lamps, and small lamps. An efficient lighting system enhances driver safety and offers an aesthetic car look. The automotive lighting providers’ offers range of lights which are ideal for side, front, and signaling applications. In automotive, varied types of the headlight are fixed such as projector headlights, factory headlights, sealed beam headlights, switchback headlights, euro headlights, and more. When it comes to select ideal headlight, LED headlights are preferred more due to their 80% more efficiency, brightness & lifespan is five times more than halogen and easy installation in trucks & SUVs.

Technology Insights

The selection of lights for vehicle headlights are done on the basis of performance, price, safety and lifespan of lights. With the adoption of automotive lights, the vehicle drivers might witness a whiter and brighter headlight on the road with reducing fame of traditional halogen headlights. The LEDs is anticipated to be the fastest growing technology in the automotive lighting market in 2018. The LEDs deliver optimum visibility and are proficient in illuminating precise areas of the road with high beam devoid of dazzling other road users or oncoming traffic.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are reasons behind the growth of automotive lighting in Asia Pacific?

The economy of the region is performing well due to numerous technological and infrastructural developments. The region has a strong automotive sector, which is supported by growing automotive manufacturing industry in countries such as India, China, and South Korea. Countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan are among the leading vehicle manufacturing countries across the world. The higher number of automobiles on the road demands higher production of vehicles and thus present large potentials for vehicle lighting manufacturers to expand their business base in APAC.

What are market opportunities for automotive lighting?

Automakers have been increasingly looking for lightweight automotive components that enhance fuel-efficiency and performance of vehicles. The LED lighting used in automobiles is lightweight compared to the traditional filament-based headlamps. LED lamps are usually cooler and smaller, and consume lesser energy compared to standard automotive lamps. And thus gaining high traction in the market.

Which application hold the major share in automotive lighting market?’

Headlamps dominated the automotive lighting market in 2018. When it comes to select ideal headlight, LED headlights are preferred more due to their 80% more efficiency, brightness & lifespan is five times more than halogen and easy installation in trucks & SUVs.

