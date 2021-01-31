Automotive Refinish Coating Market Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Automotive Refinish Coating market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Research Report 2020”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Automotive Refinish Coating market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Automotive Refinish Coating market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Automotive Refinish Coating market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Automotive Refinish Coating market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Automotive Refinish Coating market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Research Report: BASF, AkzoNobel, 3M, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, DowDuPont, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint, KCC Paints, Axalta Coating, etc.

Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Segmentation by Product: UV-cured Coatings, Water-borne Coatings, Solvent-borne Coatings

Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

Each segment of the global Automotive Refinish Coating market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Automotive Refinish Coating market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Automotive Refinish Coating market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Automotive Refinish Coating market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Automotive Refinish Coating market?

• What will be the size of the global Automotive Refinish Coating market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Automotive Refinish Coating market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Automotive Refinish Coating market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Automotive Refinish Coating market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Automotive Refinish Coating market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Automotive Refinish Coating market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Refinish Coating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Refinish Coating

1.2 Automotive Refinish Coating Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 UV-cured Coatings

1.2.3 Water-borne Coatings

1.2.4 Solvent-borne Coatings

1.3 Automotive Refinish Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Refinish Coating Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Refinish Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Refinish Coating Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Automotive Refinish Coating Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Refinish Coating Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Refinish Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Automotive Refinish Coating Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Refinish Coating Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Refinish Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Automotive Refinish Coating Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Refinish Coating Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Automotive Refinish Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Automotive Refinish Coating Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Refinish Coating Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Refinish Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Refinish Coating Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Automotive Refinish Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 BASF Automotive Refinish Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Automotive Refinish Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 AkzoNobel

7.2.1 AkzoNobel Automotive Refinish Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 AkzoNobel Automotive Refinish Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 AkzoNobel Automotive Refinish Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 AkzoNobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 3M

7.3.1 3M Automotive Refinish Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 3M Automotive Refinish Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 3M Automotive Refinish Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 PPG Industries

7.4.1 PPG Industries Automotive Refinish Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 PPG Industries Automotive Refinish Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 PPG Industries Automotive Refinish Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 PPG Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sherwin-Williams

7.5.1 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Refinish Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Refinish Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Refinish Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Sherwin-Williams Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 DowDuPont

7.6.1 DowDuPont Automotive Refinish Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 DowDuPont Automotive Refinish Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 DowDuPont Automotive Refinish Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 DowDuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Kansai Paint

7.7.1 Kansai Paint Automotive Refinish Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Kansai Paint Automotive Refinish Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Kansai Paint Automotive Refinish Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Kansai Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nippon Paint

7.8.1 Nippon Paint Automotive Refinish Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Nippon Paint Automotive Refinish Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nippon Paint Automotive Refinish Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Nippon Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 KCC Paints

7.9.1 KCC Paints Automotive Refinish Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 KCC Paints Automotive Refinish Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 KCC Paints Automotive Refinish Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 KCC Paints Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Axalta Coating

7.10.1 Axalta Coating Automotive Refinish Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Axalta Coating Automotive Refinish Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Axalta Coating Automotive Refinish Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Axalta Coating Main Business and Markets Served

8 Automotive Refinish Coating Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Refinish Coating Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Refinish Coating

8.4 Automotive Refinish Coating Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Refinish Coating Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Refinish Coating Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Refinish Coating (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Refinish Coating (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Refinish Coating (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Automotive Refinish Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Automotive Refinish Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Automotive Refinish Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Automotive Refinish Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Automotive Refinish Coating

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Refinish Coating by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Refinish Coating by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Refinish Coating by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Refinish Coating

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Refinish Coating by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Refinish Coating by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Refinish Coating by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Refinish Coating by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

