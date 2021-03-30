Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Report 2019: With Essential Analysis of Market, Industry News and Policies by Regions, Top Manufacturers, Types and Applications to 2025 with Market Size and Market Growth

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Automotive Refinish Coatings market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Automotive Refinish Coatings market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Automotive Refinish Coatings market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Automotive Refinish Coatings market.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Automotive Refinish Coatings from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Automotive Refinish Coatings market

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein process and technology segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive refinish coatings market by segmenting it in terms of process, technology, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for automotive refinish coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual process, and technology segments of the market in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive refinish coatings market. The global automotive refinish coatings market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market are BASF SE, Axalta Coatings, PPG Industries, Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel NV, Nippon Paint Holdings, and KCC Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global automotive refinish coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on process, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each process and technology segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market, by Process

Primer

Base Coat

Clear Coat

Activator

Filler

Others (including E-coat)

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market, by Technology

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

Others (including Powder and UV-curing)

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various processes and technologies wherein automotive refinish coatings are used

Identification of key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the automotive refinish coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global automotive refinish coatings market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

The global Automotive Refinish Coatings market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Automotive Refinish Coatings market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Automotive Refinish Coatings market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Automotive Refinish Coatings market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Automotive Refinish Coatings market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Automotive Refinish Coatings market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.