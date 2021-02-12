Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size,Qualitative And Quantitative Analysis,Forecast To 2026|Continental, Autoliv, Delphi

“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Leading Players

Continental, Autoliv, Delphi, Joyson Safety Systems, Toyoda Gosei, ZF TRW, Key Safety, Ashimori Industry, Nihon Plast, S&T Motiv, Hyundai Mobis, Tokai Rika, Toyota Boshoku, Changchun Faway

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Segmentation by Product

TheSafety Belt, Airbag

Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Segmentation by Application

Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Safety Belt

1.2.2 Airbag

1.3 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) by Application

4.1 Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Car

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) by Application 5 North America Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Business

10.1 Continental

10.1.1 Continental Corporation Information

10.1.2 Continental Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Continental Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Continental Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Products Offered

10.1.5 Continental Recent Development

10.2 Autoliv

10.2.1 Autoliv Corporation Information

10.2.2 Autoliv Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Autoliv Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Autoliv Recent Development

10.3 Delphi

10.3.1 Delphi Corporation Information

10.3.2 Delphi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Delphi Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Delphi Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Products Offered

10.3.5 Delphi Recent Development

10.4 Joyson Safety Systems

10.4.1 Joyson Safety Systems Corporation Information

10.4.2 Joyson Safety Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Joyson Safety Systems Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Joyson Safety Systems Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Products Offered

10.4.5 Joyson Safety Systems Recent Development

10.5 Toyoda Gosei

10.5.1 Toyoda Gosei Corporation Information

10.5.2 Toyoda Gosei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Toyoda Gosei Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Toyoda Gosei Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Products Offered

10.5.5 Toyoda Gosei Recent Development

10.6 ZF TRW

10.6.1 ZF TRW Corporation Information

10.6.2 ZF TRW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 ZF TRW Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 ZF TRW Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Products Offered

10.6.5 ZF TRW Recent Development

10.7 Key Safety

10.7.1 Key Safety Corporation Information

10.7.2 Key Safety Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Key Safety Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Key Safety Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Products Offered

10.7.5 Key Safety Recent Development

10.8 Ashimori Industry

10.8.1 Ashimori Industry Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ashimori Industry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Ashimori Industry Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Ashimori Industry Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Products Offered

10.8.5 Ashimori Industry Recent Development

10.9 Nihon Plast

10.9.1 Nihon Plast Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nihon Plast Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Nihon Plast Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Nihon Plast Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Products Offered

10.9.5 Nihon Plast Recent Development

10.10 S&T Motiv

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 S&T Motiv Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 S&T Motiv Recent Development

10.11 Hyundai Mobis

10.11.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hyundai Mobis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Products Offered

10.11.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development

10.12 Tokai Rika

10.12.1 Tokai Rika Corporation Information

10.12.2 Tokai Rika Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Tokai Rika Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Tokai Rika Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Products Offered

10.12.5 Tokai Rika Recent Development

10.13 Toyota Boshoku

10.13.1 Toyota Boshoku Corporation Information

10.13.2 Toyota Boshoku Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Toyota Boshoku Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Toyota Boshoku Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Products Offered

10.13.5 Toyota Boshoku Recent Development

10.14 Changchun Faway

10.14.1 Changchun Faway Corporation Information

10.14.2 Changchun Faway Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Changchun Faway Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Changchun Faway Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Products Offered

10.14.5 Changchun Faway Recent Development 11 Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Safety Restraint Systems (SRS) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

