AUTOMOTIVE STEEL MARKET TO SEE STRONG GROWTH AND BUSINESS SCOPE DURING 2020 TO 2027 | KEY PLAYERS: TATA STEEL, THYSSENKRUPP STEEL,UNITED STATES STEEL, ARCELOR MITTAL,CHINA STEEL

Steel is the most common material used in automotive industries. Steel has high strength, it makes stronger vehicle, and also it enables crash resistance structure, due to this benefits growing the adoption of steel in automotive which influence the growth of the market. The growing production of the vehicle is projected to grow demand for the automotive steel market.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. ArcelorMittal

2. ChinaSteel

3. HYUNDAI STEEL

4. JFE Steel Corporation

5. NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

6. Nucor Corporation

7. POSCO

8. Tata Steel

9. thyssenkrupp Steel

10. United States Steel

Increasing demand for the lightweight steel in the industries in order to enhance safety and fuel economy vehicle is further boosting the growth of the automotive steel market. Steel is less energy-intensive to produce and emits fewer greenhouse gases during production, this factor is likely to grow the demand of automotive steel market.

The rising use of steel in automotive due to its benefits such as it is very strong, stiff, and durable, which ensures safety and improves the way a car drives and handles. Additionally, it a desirable material for car bodies and chassis.

