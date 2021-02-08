Automotive Supercapacitor Market to Show Strong Growth | AVX Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Hitachi, Murata Manufacturing

Automotive Supercapacitor Industry covering Key Business Segments and Wide Scope Geographies to Analyzed Market Data. Report includes Different Market Forecasts related to Market Size, Revenue, CAGR, Gross Margin, Share, and other Key Factors of Automotive Supercapacitor Market.

The supercapacitor is an alternative to a high-power pulse battery that has a longer shelf life in comparison to conventional technologies. The supercapacitor has lower energy density and higher power density than batteries. The surging demand for efficient battery products for onboard electric power for electric and hybrid vehicles has resulted in the need for supercapacitor-based battery solutions for automotive. Additionally, increasing penetration of autonomous driving systems is expected to contribute to the growth of the automotive supercapacitor market in the developed regions.

Within the Automotive Supercapacitor market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Automotive Supercapacitor market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: AVX Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co Ltd, Skeleton Technologies GmbH, Targray Technology International, Tesla Inc

The automotive supercapacitor market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of telematics and connected vehicle systems. Furthermore, the rise in demand for electric vehicles is expected to boost market growth. However, the high costs of technology adoption may hinder the growth of the automotive supercapacitor market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the development of high specific energy supercapacitor creates lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

The global automotive supercapacitor market is segmented on the basis of construction, system, and application. Based on construction, the market is segmented as pseudo capacitors, electrochemical double layer capacitor (EDLC), hybrid capacitor, and others. On the basis of the system, the market is segmented as battery propulsion system, kinetic energy recovery system (KERS), start stop system, starting, lighting and ignition (SLI) system, and others. The market on the basis of the application is classified as passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

