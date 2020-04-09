Automotive Telematics Market Is Seeing Explosive Growth By Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2014-2022

The global Automotive Telematics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive Telematics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Automotive Telematics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Telematics market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automotive Telematics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Acquisition is the main strategy being widely followed by leading market players. In case of an acquisition, the acquirer takes advantage of existing synergies. As a result, both companies are expected to emerge more profitable and stronger than before. Key players in the global automotive telematics market have been profiled and their company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments have been covered in the report. Major market participants profiled in this report include: Trimble, Inc., Masternaut Limited, TomTom International B.V., Telogis, Visteon Corporation, Continental AG, Airbiquity, Inc. and Agero, Inc.

The global automotive telematics market is segmented as below:

Global Automotive Telematics Market: By Application

Vehicle Tracking

Fleet Management

Satellite Navigation

Vehicle Safety Communication

Others

Global Automotive Telematics Market: By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Telematics Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Iran South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of by application segment and by vehicle type segment with respect to the above mentioned regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Telematics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Telematics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Automotive Telematics market report?

A critical study of the Automotive Telematics market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Automotive Telematics market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Automotive Telematics landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Automotive Telematics market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Automotive Telematics market share and why? What strategies are the Automotive Telematics market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Automotive Telematics market? What factors are negatively affecting the Automotive Telematics market growth? What will be the value of the global Automotive Telematics market by the end of 2029?

