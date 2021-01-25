Automotive Torque Converter Market Size, Status and Future Forecasts to 2025 | EXEDY, Yutaka Giken, Kapec, ZF, Valeo etc

Automotive Torque Converter Market Analysis 2020

Garner insights has published an analytical study titled as global Automotive Torque Converter Market 2020. This statistical data focuses on the performance of both historical records along with the recent trends. It includes a complete analysis of different attributes such as manufacturing base, type, and size. This report evaluates the market segmentation along with the competitive landscape at global as well as domestic level.

Automotive torque converter is a fluid coupling that functions as a means of transferring power from the engine to the transmission.

An automotive torque converter is comprised of an impeller, turbine, stator, and front cover, these parts work in conjunction with one another to transfer power from the engine to the transmission by swirling fluid around. The impeller, which is sometimes referred to as the pump, is welded to the front cover, is not physically connected to the turbine, which drives the input shaft on the transmission. The front cover is bolted to the flex plate, and as it rotates the impeller, the increasing velocity of the transmission fluid transmits power to the turbine and transmission input shaft.

The global Automotive Torque Converter market was 540 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers :

EXEDY, Yutaka Giken, Kapec, ZF, Valeo, Schaeffler, Aerospace Power, Punch Powertrain, Allison Transmission, Precision of New Hampton, Hongyu.,

Different driving factors and global opportunities have been examined in this research report to understand the current and futuristic growth of the businesses. It sheds light on dynamic aspects of the businesses such as client’s needs and feedback of the various customers. Finally, researchers direct its focus on some significant points to give a gist about investment, profit margin, and revenue.

Market Segment by Type, covers :

Single-stage Torque Converter, Multistage Torque Converter,

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into :

Automatic Transmission (AT), Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), Other Transmission,

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers :

:- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

:- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

:- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

:- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

:- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Research report gives investigation of market based on development opportunities, growth limiting factors and feasibility of investment. The investigation of rising Automotive Torque Converter Market sections and the current market portions will help the readers in arranging their business systems. It likewise demonstrates future open doors for the forecast years 2020-2025.

The report illustrates a thorough overview of the current state of Automotive Torque Converter Market with details like, functioning and designing, process involved in its manufacturing, availability in the market and its potential on the import, export and global sales of this popular product. In today’s global economic environment, it is very important for organizations to have an associated view of the data across the globe.

