AUTOMOTIVE TURBOCHARGERS MARKET Segmentation, Industry Trends and Development size 2027

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Automotive Turbochargers Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Automotive Turbochargers Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Automotive Turbochargers Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Automotive Turbochargers Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Automotive Turbochargers Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.78% over the period of forecast.

A turbocharger draws exhaust gasses produced from the engine and compresses it and then delivers into the vehicle’s engine cylinders to provide better air to fuel mixture ratio. By feeding compressed air into the engine a vehicle manufacture is able to achieve extra boost from the engine when compared to a naturally aspirated engine. A turbocharger increases a vehicle’s fuel efficiency and helps in reduction of harmful exhaust gasses. Engine downsizing is a term related to the use of a smaller engine in a vehicle which produces the same power output of a bigger engine. This helps reduce the emission of harmful waste gasses and increases the vehicle’s fuel efficiency. A turbocharger recirculates the exhaust gases, then compresses them and forces them into the vehicle’s combustion engine. This technique helps the engine attain a better combustion of air and fuel mixture, which increases its efficiency, resulting in better fuel efficiency and improved power output. For instance, a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine can produce the same power as a 3.0L non-turbocharged diesel engine. Thus vehicle manufacturers are drifting toward the use of turbochargers to downsize their engines.

Downsizing also improves vehicle’s fuel efficiency just because they can attain higher power outputs with a relatively smaller engine cylinder which utilizes less fuel consumption at the time of the combustion. Thus the aforementioned reason for downsizing a vehicle’s engine is going to drive the market for automotive turbochargers during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Turbochargers were being first introduced for the diesel engines for the purpose of delivering higher-power output, less emissions, & increased fuel efficiency as diesel engines were generally used in commercial vehicles. After gaining importance in diesel engines, turbochargers are also being favored to increase the efficiency of gasoline engines. With the rise in demand for more powerful and fuel-efficient gasoline-powered vehicles, the demand for turbochargers in gasoline is also set to increase. This aforementioned factor is going to have a strong impact in the global turbochargers market throughout the forecast period and is going to drive the market to its peak during 2016–2024. Countries in Asia Pacific such as India, China, and Japan are going to be the major contributors to the global turbocharged gasoline engines market. For example, in India, TATA Motors introduced a 1.2L Turbocharged MPFi petrol engine with a peak power output of 90 HP, whereas the TATA Indica Vista (2013) used an 1.2L non-turbocharged engine with a peak power output of 65 HP. Thus, turbocharging a petrol engine increases its power output.

In order to comprehend the results of turbo lag and achieve better efficiency for turbo, manufacturers are experimenting upon a new actuation technology for turbochargers. Instead of actuating the compressor of a turbocharger through exhaust gases, electric motors are used to drive the compressor of a turbocharger. This helps eliminate turbo lag at low-rpm and sends compressed air to the engine on demand, instead of waiting for the exhaust-driven turbo to spool up. An electric-powered compressor has many advantages, such as that it revs up to the maximum rpm rapidly without any distinct de­lay and con­tin­ues to boost the compressor when there is very little exhaust gas is left in the turbocharger to turn the compressor in a conventional turbocharger. Additionally, an electric turbocharger is an amalgamation of two turbochargers where one is driven by exhaust gases and other by an electric motor. Through this technique the conventional disadvantages of turbo lag are eliminated by the use of an electric turbo for lower-rpm boost and at higher rpm the conventional turbocharger kicks in with the vehicles’ exhaust gases. Thus, electric turbocharging poses an immense opportunity in the global turbocharging market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

This market intelligence report on the global Automotive Turbochargers Market encompasses market segments based on vehicle type, fuel type, technology, material, components, application and country.

In terms of vehicle type, the Automotive Turbochargers Market is segregated into:

Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicles

Truck

Bus

By fuel type, the global Automotive Turbochargers Market is segregated into:

Diesel

Gasoline

CNG/Alternate fuels

By technology, the Automotive Turbochargers Market is segregated into:

VNT/VGT

Wastegate

Electric

Twin-turbo

Free-floating

Double Axle

By material, the Automotive Turbochargers Market is segregated into:

Cast iron

Aluminum

Others

By components, the Automotive Turbochargers Market is segregated into:

Turbine

Compressor

Housing

By application, the Automotive Turbochargers Market is segregated into:

Agricultural tractors

Construction equipment

By country/region, the global Automotive Turbochargers Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

ABB Ltd.

Bmts Technology

Borgwarner

Calsonic Kansei

Cimos

Continental AG

Cummins

Delphi Technologies

Honeywell

Hunan Tyen Machinery Co., Ltd.

IHI

Kompressorenbau Bannewitz GmbH

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Ningbo Motor Industrial Co., Ltd.

Precision Turbo & Engine INC.

Rotomaster International

TEL

Turbo Dynamics Ltd.

Turbo International

Turbonetics Inc.

Weifang Fuyuan Turbocharger Co., Ltd.

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Automotive Turbochargers related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

