Automotive Upholstery Market 2020 Emerging Trends May Make Driving Growth Volatile | SEIREN Co., LTD, MarvelVinyls, Rabe Auto Upholstery, Katzkin Leather, Inc., Auto textile S.A.,

Global automotive upholstery market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8.44 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising usage of non- woven fabrics and development in autonomous vehicles are the factor for the growth of this market.

The key players examine the Automotive Upholstery market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Automotive Upholstery expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Automotive Upholstery strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Automotive Upholstery market are:

Lear Corporation, TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, Faurecia, Borgers SE & Co. KGaA, The Haartz Corporation, MARTUR, Sage Automotive Interiors, SEIREN Co., LTD, MarvelVinyls, Rabe Auto Upholstery, Katzkin Leather, Inc., Auto textile S.A., Moorestown Auto & Boat Upholstery Inc., SMS Auto Fabrics, PD, TMI Products Automotive., Gruppo Mastrotto spa, Morbern, Simi Auto Upholstery, Gilbreath Upholstery Supply among others.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Upholstery Market

Automotive upholstery includes all the interior parts of the vehicles such as door insides, carpet, boot space, seat covers and others. The main aim of this automotive upholstery is in providing comfort and enhancing the interior look of the car. Different fabric such non- woven and woven are used in these interiors. Some of the common upholstery materials are smart fabrics, leather, textiles, synthetic leather and others. Many luxury cars and mid-level cars use different automotive upholstery material making their vehicles more attractive and comfortable.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Upholstery Market

By Fabric Type

Non-Woven Fabric

Woven Fabric

By Integrated Technology

Conventional Seats

Smart Seats

Ventilated Seats

By Vehicle Type

Light-Duty Vehicles

Heavy-Duty Vehicles

By Application

Carpets

Dashboards

Roof Liners

Seat Covers

Sun Visors

Trunk Liners

By Upholstery Material

Textiles

Leather

Plastics

Smart Fabrics

Synthetic Leather

Thermoplastic Polymers

By End Market

OEM

Aftermarket

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Automotive Upholstery Market:

In February 2019, Rainier Industries announced the acquisition of Sea2Sky Upholstery. The main aim of the acquisition is expand their reach in the upholstery and canvas market. This acquisition will help them to provide better services to their customers and will strengthen their position in the market by combining both the companies technologies

In January 2018, G&T Industries Inc announced that the acquisition of Crane Interiors Inc so that they can expand them in the marine upholstery market. This acquisition will help them to provide marine upholstery to the boat manufacturer, which will strengthen their position in the market and will expand their reach

Automotive Upholstery Market: Drivers

Rising demand for customized automotive interiors is driving the market growth

Growing popularity of lightweight automotive material can also act as a market driver

Increasing shift toward leather-based automotive seat upholstery can boost the growth of this market

Rising passenger car sales worldwide will also accelerate this market growth

Automotive Upholstery Market : Restraints

Fluctuation in the price of the raw material is restricting the market growth

Availability of cheap alternatives in the market also hinders the market growth

Strict rules and regulations to reduce hap emissions can also act as a major factor hampering this market growth

Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Automotive Upholstery Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Automotive Upholstery Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Automotive Upholstery Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Automotive Upholstery industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

