Automotive Wind Tunnel Market Forecast to 2025: Key players he key players profiled in the report are A2 Wind Tunnel, AUDI AG, Auto Research Center

According to a new market research study titled ‘Automotive Wind Tunnel Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by design types, testing type, component type, and application, the global automotive wind tunnel market was valued at US$ 544.8 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,557.5 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global automotive wind tunnel market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

One of the major reasons for high adoption of automotive wind tunnel is the robust growth in the passenger car production globally. The global passenger car production has grown at a CAGR of 3.8% in the last five years to reach 72.1 Mn units in 2016 according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers. Supported by the large, growing vehicle consumers, this growth rate is expected to be double by 2025. The Wind tunnels offers a platform to test the aerodynamic performance of a car which helps to reduce fuel consumption and vehicle pollution. Taken together, the significant value contribution of Wind tunnels per vehicle and robust growth in vehicle production.

Also, less air resistance help reduce emissions and increase fuel efficiency along with engines’ power output, generally by bringing down the engine size. Various emission standards set up by governments and various organizations, such as EURO 6 in European Union, Environment Protection Agency (EPA) in North America, and Bharat Stage Emission Standards in India, have led toward compliance to these standards by vehicle manufacturers in their respective regions. All these standards focus on lower the emission of carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen monoxide (NOx), particulate matter (PM), and nonmethane hydrocarbons (NMHC) among others. The aforementioned standards of emission have led to the invention of new technologies aiming to reduce the emission of these harmful gasses from vehicles’ combustion engine.

The only factor that can act as a restraint in the growth of the Automotive Wind Tunnel Market is the high capital requirement for offering high-end manufacturing capabilities. As the capital required for maintaining such production standards is high, only few players can fulfill the demands of OEMs, restraining the Automotive Wind Tunnel market growth.

The car application is expected to witness a rapid growth and drive the growth of automotive wind tunnel market. The key players profiled in the report are A2 Wind Tunnel, AUDI AG, Auto Research Center, DNW< FKFS. HORIBA MIRA Ltd, MAHLE GmbH, Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and RUAG Holding AG.

The overall Automotive Wind Tunnel market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global automotive wind tunnel market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Automotive Wind Tunnel market.

The report segments the global Automotive Wind Tunnel market as follows:

Global Automotive Wind Tunnel Market – By Design Type

Closed Circuit

Open Circuit

Global Automotive Wind Tunnel Market – By Testing Type

Model Scale Testing

Full Scale Testing

Global Automotive Wind Tunnel Market – By Component Type

Drive Motor

Compressor

Acoustic Muffler

Air Dryer & Nozzle

Others

Global Automotive Wind Tunnel Market – By Application

Cars

Trucks

Motorcycles

