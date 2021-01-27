Autonomous Agents Market Revenue 2020 by Key Players Oracle, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Infosys Limited, Nuance Communications, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation

Global Autonomous Agents market research report surely provides productive ideas with which product can be made more effective and striking in the competitive market. It endows with an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years. All the data, statistics, facts and figures included in this Autonomous Agents report are very vital to the businesses when it comes to define the strategies about the production, marketing, sales, promotion, advertising and distribution of the products and services. Also, this data and information, if gets utilized in a correct manner, is very valuable to stay ahead of the competition.

Global Autonomous Agents Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of 7254.13 million by 2026 witnessing a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The Geography Areas Covered in this Report: North America ( U.S., Canada, Mexico) South America( Brazil, Rest of South America) Europe(Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Market Synopsis

Market Dynamics:

Global Autonomous Agents Market By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation & Mobility, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Global Autonomous Agents Market: Market Drivers

Artificial Intelligence is being used in a large number of areas and fields. The rising scope of AI applications boosts the development and growth of autonomous agents

Fast pace improvements in cloud technology and technological advancements fosters the growth of this market

Rising access and use of parallel computational resources

Rising costs of security and maintenance of on-premises solution stimulates the growth of autonomous agents, as they reduce the operational and maintenance costs

Growing size and complexity of data sets boosts the need for autonomous agents

Rising improvements and use of Natural Language Processing (NLP), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML)

Use of autonomous agents improves performance, with enhanced scalability and efficiency by access to real time information

The Autonomous Agents Market report profiles the following companies,

Oracle, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Infosys Limited, Nuance Communications, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Fetch.AI, Affectiva., Intel Corporation, Salesforce.com, inc., Aptiv., Google, Talla, Inc., Microsoft and AOS Group

Key Insights mentioned in the Autonomous Agents research Report

It provides overview of the industry with basic introduction to the market

Comprises profiles of major companies operating in the Market

Historical data, Current market size and Forecast up to 2026.

Analysis like SWOT analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis and PESTLE Analysis are included in the report.

Key top players of the market are covered in the report. it includes sales, revenue and market share of the analysis of the market by players, products and Applications.

Global Autonomous Agents Market: Restraints

Absence of skilled workers and proper standards of performance

Huge initial cost of setup and heavy investments retrains the growth of this market

Competitive Analysis: Global Autonomous Agents Market

Global autonomous agents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of autonomous agents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Study Objectives Of Autonomous Agents Market