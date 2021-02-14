Autonomous Aircraft Market : Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027

The Autonomous Aircraft Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the automotive industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the Autonomous Aircraft market.

Some of the Prominent Players Operating in Autonomous Aircraft Market are: AeroVironment, Inc., Airbus S.A.S., BAE Systems plc, Boeing Co, Elbit Systems Ltd, Embraer S.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Saab AB

The robust growth of the autonomous aircraft market during the forecast period is primarily attributed to advancements in artificial intelligence and technological developments in the field of autonomy. These aircraft offer reduced human errors and increased operational efficiency. These factors are further likely to propel the market growth. However, public acceptance is a hurdle in the growth of the autonomous aircraft market owing to safety during emergencies. Nevertheless, on-demand availability and reduced emissions are some key factors that create lucrative growth prospects for the players involved in the autonomous aircraft market.

The global autonomous aircraft market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as software, intelligent servos, flight management computers, air data inertial reference units (ADIRU), and others. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as fully autonomous and increasingly autonomous (IA). The market on the basis of the application is classified as cargo & delivery aircraft, passenger air vehicle, commercial aircraft, personal air vehicle, combat aircraft, and others.

