Autotransfusion Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 1,283.52 Mn in 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Autotransfusion Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Application and End User’. The global autotransfusion devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,283.52 Mn in 2027 from US$ 936.64 Mn in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.1 % from 2020-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global autotransfusion devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global autotransfusion devices market, based on the type, is segmented into product, and accessories. The accessories segment led the autotransfusion devices market by type in 2019, and; it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on application, the market is divided into cardiac surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, organ transplantation, trauma procedures, and others. And on the basis of end user the market is classified as hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006521/

The factors that are estimated to drive growth of the market include involvement of rare blood groups, rising number of transplant procedures and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Whereas, the risks associated with autotransfusion is expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

The autotransfusion devices market majorly consists of the players such as BD, Braile Biomedica, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic, Redax S.p.A., SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG , Teleflex Incorporated and Zimmer Biomet among others. Company such as BD is focusing on inorganic strategies such as acquisition which has resulted in the expansion of its product portfolio and market growth.

The report segments global autotransfusion devices market as follows:

Global Autotransfusion Devices Market – By Type

Product Intraoperative Autotransfusion Systems Postoperative Autotransfusion Systems Dual-Mode Autotransfusion Systems

Accessories

Global Autotransfusion Devices Market – By Application

Cardiac Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Organ Transplantation

Trauma Procedures

Others

Global Autotransfusion Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Global Autotransfusion Devices Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006521/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]