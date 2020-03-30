AV Cable Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027

AV cables are electronic materials that are used to connect devices to transfer video and audio signals. The various range of cables and ports are available in the market to match the standards across different product ranges such as television, monitor, home theaters, and others. Optical, electrical, and digital are various methods of data transfer through these types of cables. The increase in acceptance of multimedia equipment in households is expected to boost the demand for AV cables for the residential market.

Increase in demand for 4K/UHD televisions, the surge in usage of audio, video devices, and rise in penetration of miniature multimedia devices are some of the factors driving the growth of the AV cable market. However, the increase in the usage of wireless streaming platforms has reduced the need for AV cables, which is a significant factor hindering the growth of the AV cable market. Growth in the multimedia & entertainment industry and advancement in HDMI cable for higher bandwidth related to display technology is projected to offer remunerative opportunities to the AV cable market.

The “Global AV Cable Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the AV cable market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of AV cable market with detailed market segmentation by type, component, cable. The global AV cable market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AV cable market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the AV cable market.

The global AV cable market is segmented on the basis of type, component, cable. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as HDMI, RCA, DVI, VGA, others. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as connectors, adapters. On the basis of cable, the market is segmented as copper cable, fiber optics, coaxial cables.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AV cable market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The AV cable market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting AV cable market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the AV cable market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the AV cable market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from AV cable market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for AV cable market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the AV cable market.

The report also includes the profiles of key AV cable market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Amphenol Corporation

AV Supply group

Belden Inc.

Black Box Corporation

Commscope

Foxconn Technology Group

LEGRAND SA

Nexans

Prysmian Group

WESCO International

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the AV Cable Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the AV Cable Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of AV Cable Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global AV Cable Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

