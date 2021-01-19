Baby Changing Tables Market Analysis by key Players, Applications, Future Trends and Growth

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Baby Changing Tables’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Foundations (United States), Sorelle Furniture (United States), Dream on Me (United States) and Pottery Barn Kids (United States) etc.

Over past few decades, baby changing tables have grown more common, it is a piece of furniture with shelves, drawers, and other storage options and designed to allow a person to change baby’s diaper with ease especially in travelling or on the move. It offers more comfort and is beneficial for those who are suffering from back and knees issues, as its ergonomic design reduce the strain on the back. For instance, in October 2016 law signed by US President Barack Obama named BABIES Act (Pub.L. 114–235) in United States Federal was passed. Under the Law, federal (or public) buildings must have at least one baby changing table on each floor or in restrooms. Purpose of Act is to provide sanitary and safe conditions for children, moreover for ensuring similarity changing facilities for men and women. Increasing awareness of comfort and safety booming the market. This growth is primarily driven by Rising Demand in Public Places for Baby Changing Table and The growing ratio of the working woman.

The major players in Baby Changing Tables Market:



These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Drivers

Rising Demand in Public Places for Baby Changing Table

The growing ratio of the working woman

Market Trend

Increasing Demand for Folding Changing Table or Portable Baby Changing Stations

Restraints

Price Fluctuation Is Major Concern for Baby Changing Table

Opportunities

Increasing Number of Births Going To Boost the Demand and Progressively Expect Parenthood Is Driving the Market of Baby Changing Table

Challenges

Availability of Substitute for Baby Changing Table and Customization of Furniture Designs According To Product and Facility

This report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyses opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

The Global Baby Changing Tables Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Wooden Ones with Guardrails, Fold-Up Models, Hinged Chest Adapters), Application (Shopping Centers, Airports, Malls, Others), Material (Wood, Plastic, Others)

The regional analysis of Baby Changing Tables Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

There are 15 Chapters analyzing in detail the Global Baby Changing Tables market.

Chapter 1, to describe Baby Changing Tables Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Baby Changing Tables, with sales, revenue, and price of Baby Changing Tables, in 2012 to 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2012 to 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Baby Changing Tables, for each region, from 2012 to 2023;

Chapter 5, 6, 7,8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2023;

Chapter 12, Baby Changing Tables market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Baby Changing Tables sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Baby Changing Tables market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Baby Changing Tables market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Baby Changing Tables market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

