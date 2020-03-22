Baby Diaper Market Applications, Types and Growing Trends in Industry, Gross Margin and Forecast size 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Baby Diaper Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Baby Diaper Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Baby Diaper Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Baby Diaper Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Baby Diaper Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.19% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Cloth diapers are reusable and washable in nature and are mainly made from industrial cotton and natural fibers. Natural fibers include bamboo fibers and fabrics, wool, and unbleached hemp. Some modern cloth diapers are made from fabricated materials such as polyurethane laminate, polyester fabrics etc. Cloth diapers are eco-friendly in nature and cheaper than other alternatives available in the market. Disposable diapers are designed for single use, are thinner, and offer higher absorbency as compared to other types of diapers. Disposable diapers comprise an absorbent pad sandwiched between two sheets of non-woven fabric. Other components include superabsorbent polymers (SAP), resealable tapes, and elasticized waist bands. Some types of disposable diapers contain lotions or gels, and essential oils to protect the skin.

Training nappy is mainly use during the toilet training process of babies, and are similar to other baby diapers in terms of design, but are designed to look like normal underwear. Training nappy is used for babies suffering from Enuresis, which causes involuntary urination, especially at night. Swim diapers are dry diapers specially designed to be worn by babies while in a swimming pool or at the beach. The prime purpose of swim diaper is to cover the intended area and prevent the diaper from absorbing water and swelling. Companies are primarily focusing on getting the attention and loyal consumers, especially in rapid turnover categories such as baby diapers

In 2014, Procter & Gamble started its baby photo campaign “Love, Sleep & Play” in the U.S. to create a certain amount of interaction between parents and the brands. Kimberly-Clark’s descriptions for its Huggies diapers include “softness inside & out, with a breathable, comfy outer cover & quilted, flexible inner pad”. Baby diapers are from absorbent paper, cotton pulp, superabsorbent polymer (SAP), and polyolefin, polyester nonwoven etc. Manufacturers of these raw material and baby diapers are focusing primarily on reducing costs of raw materials by introducing new and innovative components to reduce the cost of end products and to ensure customer satisfaction. Rate of decomposition of baby diapers is significantly slow. It has become the 3rd largest consumer item being disposed off in landfills, & represent roughly 30% of the non-biodegradable waste volume. Moreover, disposable diapers do contain dioxin, which is extremely toxic by-product of paper-bleaching process. According to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), it is carcinogenic chemical and most toxic of all the cancer-linked chemical. Due to this, it is also banned in most countries.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Baby Diaper Market encompasses market segments based on product type, size, age group and country.

In terms of product type, the Baby Diaper Market is segregated into:

Cloth Diapers

o Flat Cloth Diapers

o Fitted Cloth Diapers

o Pre-Fold Cloth Diapers

o All in one Cloth Diapers

o Other Cloth Diapers

Disposable Diapers

o Ultra Absorbent Disposable Diapers

o Regular Disposable Diapers

o Super Absorbent Disposable Diapers

o Bio-Degradable Disposable Diapers

o Training Nappies

o Swim Pants

o Biodegradable Diapers

By size, the global Baby Diaper Market is also classified into:

Small & Extra Small (S & XS)

Medium (M)

Large (L)

Extra Large (XL)

By age group, the global Baby Diaper Market is also classified into:

Infants (0?6 Months)

Babies & Young Toddlers (6?18 Months)

Toddlers (18?24 Months)

Children Above 2 Years

By country/region, the global Baby Diaper Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Bambo Nature USA

Daio Paper Corporation

Domtar Corporation

DSG International

Essity Aktiebolag

Kao Corporation

KCWW

Ontex International

Procter & Gamble

Unicharm

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Baby Diaper related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Baby Diaper Market, size of the market (US$ Mn and Units), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Baby Diaper Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as P&G, Unicharm, KCWW among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Baby Diaper caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Baby Diaper Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

