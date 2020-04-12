Baby Drinks Market Size, Demand, Cost Structures, Latest trends, and Forecasts to 2024

The Baby Drinks market is an intrinsic study of the current status of this business vertical and encompasses a brief synopsis about its segmentation. The report is inclusive of a nearly accurate prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period – market size with respect to valuation as sales volume. The study lends focus to the top magnates comprising the competitive landscape of Baby Drinks market, as well as the geographical areas where the industry extends its horizons, in magnanimous detail.

manufacturers are the key drivers propelling to the growth of the baby drink market in Europe. Infant formula is the most popular category of baby drink among different kinds of baby drinks, as it is a well established substitute of breast milk and parents are becoming more conscious about the health of their babies and nutrition content of baby drinks.

Baby drink market in Europe is segmented by product type into infant formula and baby juice. Baby juice market is further segmented into ready to drink baby juice and concentrated baby juice. The market for ready to drink baby juice is larger than concentrated baby juice market due to no preparation time involved in it. Infant formula dominated the baby drink market in 2014 and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2015 to 2021. Understanding of volume (Kg million) and value (USD million) of baby drinks is provided in the report. The study also provides forecast from 2015-2021 and highlights current and future market trends. Analysis of distribution channel and brand shares of baby drinks in Spain, U.K, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden and Rest of Europe is also provided in the report.

Geography wise, the market has been segmented into Spain, U.K, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden and Rest of Europe. Sweden is expected to experience the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Branded baby drinks and high nutrition content of infant formula is expected to drive the baby drink market in Sweden as the parents are eager to provide a well balanced diet to their babies. Moreover, lifestyle changes and increase in number of women who are working is also estimated to drive the demand for baby drinks.

Breast milk alone is not sufficient for providing all the nutrition requirement of growing babies. Hence, baby drinks serves as perfect complement of breast milk. This factor is expected to propel the demand for baby drinks as all the vital nutrients essential for the growth of babies is included in it. In addition to that, the company market share analysis of major players and suppliers in these regions are included in the report. Moreover, baby drinks type in Spain, U.K, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden and Rest of Europe are covered in the report.

Leading players included in the report are Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, HiPP GmbH & Co, Nestle S.A., Danone and H.J. Heinz Company among others. Baby drinks in Europe is mainly distributed through convenience stores hypermarkets, pharmacies and supermarkets.

