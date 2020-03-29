Baby Monitor Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing To Growth 2020-2026

“

Global Baby Monitor market – A brief by Fact.MR

The business report on the global Baby Monitor market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Baby Monitor is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

Premiumisation via Innovations and Developments in Features

Technological innovations has taken baby care products as a whole to a whole new level. Baby monitoring has gained high steam with introduction of novel products, for instance smart baby monitor with wall mount camera that provides sleep track, two way audio, temperature monitoring, real time notifications and humidity monitoring. These smart baby monitors allow remote monitoring as well as noise detection. With introduction of wireless technology, it has become convenient for parents to keep close watch, with the main advantage of this technology being mobility. Such developments are expected to trigger sales of baby monitors in the years to follow, thus aiding the growth of the global baby monitor market.

In addition, with emergence of Internet of Things (IoT), connected monitoring has become possible. Baby monitors with integrated solutions such as interactive monitoring are compatible with laptops, tablets and smartphones. Applications that run on these devices directly connect the users to the monitoring system. With this, the user can keep a check on room temperature, sound, movements as well as can carry out two way communication. In addition, with Wi-Fi connectivity, baby monitors can provide entire view of the baby at any point in time. Such innovative advances have triggered the use of baby monitors across regions in the globe.

Moreover, online retailing has played a major role in the distribution of baby monitors. Online retailing has enhanced the visibility these products that has made them accessible across geographies. E-retailing has witnessed faster adoption owing to its cost effective and time saving benefits, and this trend is expected to spur the sale of baby monitors in the coming future.

The Baby Monitor market report has considered

2018 as the base year

as the base year 2019 as the estimated year

as the estimated year 2014-2018 as the historic period

as the historic period 2019-2029 as the forecast period

