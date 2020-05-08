Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market Expected to Reach $13.04 billion by 2026 – DST Systems, Gebbs Healthcare, Mckesson, Cerner, GE Healthcare, Optum, Athenahealth, Nthrive, Conifer, Allscripts

The “Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market is accounted for $6.87 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.04 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as growing patient size and declining compensation rates rising significance of refutation management are fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost of deployment is hampering the market.

Among delivery mode, the cloud-based delivery mode segment has a significant growth during the forecast period due to the relatively lower capital costs and operational costs incurred in this model, beside its scalability, litheness, and affordability.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019313

Some of the key players in global Back-end Revenue Cycle Management market are DST Systems, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Mckesson (Now A Part of Change Healthcare, Inc.), Cerner, GE Healthcare, Optum, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group Inc.), Athenahealth, Nthrive, Conifer Health Solutions, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Eclinicalworks, Quest Diagnostics, The SSI Group, Ram Technologies, Context 4 Healthcare, Plexis Healthcare Systems and Health Solutions Plus (HSP).

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market Overview

5.2 Global Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019313

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider