Bake Stable Pastry Fillings Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The global bake stable pastry fillings market size was valued at USD 881.6 million in 2018 & is expected to grow at a CAGR 4.8% from 2019 to 2025. Growing consumer preference for baked and confectionery products is a key factor driving the demand for the global market. In addition, rising preference for chocolate, fruit, and nut fillings in bakery products such as pastries, cakes, and cookies has widened the scope for bake stable pastry fillings in the market.

Bake stable pastry fillings are applied to dough component and are used to bake in order to provide a creamy texture and at the same time a crispy outer crust. The bake stable fillings have a baked density of less than 1.87 g per cu.cm and water activity level of less than 0.35. Therefore, these pastry fillings are enduring and stable in nature and does not melt while baking. The fillings are preferably used for filled pastries due to the bake stable emerging properties of the pastry fillings, which does not alter the shape and volume of the pastry while baking.

Demand for pastry fillings with bake stable properties is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing consumer interest in different flavors. Moreover, growing preference for fruit flavors in sweets has increased consumers spending on baked food products, particularly filled pastry products. Innovative fruit flavors such as cherry, pomegranate, and banana have influenced consumers to indulge in experimenting unique tastes.

Rising urbanization and increasing purchasing power of consumers across the globe have induced consumers to invest in prepared and readymade food products that allow quick food preparation, particularly for breakfast. Thus, expenditure on baked and confectionery products such as cakes, pastry, doughnuts, tarts, and other such products is rising across the globe. Moreover, manufacturers focus on product innovation and launches in the market with respect to consumers interest and combination of different pastry bake flavors.

For instance, in April 2019, PURATOS, a Europe based international bakery group, had introduced new flavors to its Topfil premium fruit filling product line. The newly launched flavors include Topfil Select Blackcurrant and Hibiscus and Topfil Select Strawberry, Cucumber, and Mint fruit fillings, which are commonly inspired by summer trends. In addition, in May 2019, CSM Bakery Solutions under its brand Craigmillar, had introduced four new range of ready to use fillings. These fillings are introduced in flavors such as luxury chocolate, vanilla with vanilla pods, lemon, and raspberry.

Type Insights of Bake Stable Pastry Fillings Market

The fruit fillings category dominated the market for bake stable pastry fillings, with a revenue share of more than 50.0% in 2018. Rising preference for fruit flavors owing to presence of fruit content has fueled the growth of the segment in the market. Moreover, emergence of innovative flavors encompassing combination of different fruits such as pineapple and pomegranate, blueberry with butterscotch, and apple with vanilla flavors has increased the consumption of pastry, cakes, and other bakery products with such fillings. For instance, in March 2019, World of Chia has launched bake stable natural fruit base and fruit fillings for applications in the bakery, cooking, and food service industries. The product is introduced in 32 oz glass jars as well as 9 lb pails, featuring qualities of shelf stable and refrigerator stable other than heat stable.

Nut fillings are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025 in the market for bake stable pastry fillings. Increasing emergence of nut based flavors owing to health benefits such as rich anti-oxidants and vitamin content in fruits as well as addition of a rich and crunchy taste to the bakery products, has driven the preference for nuts and crackers in the market. In addition, nut based bakery products add a rich taste and also provide a relishing experience to consumers, which drives them to purchase different dry fruits and nut based bakery food products. Moreover, increasing application of nuts and crackles in different bakery and confectionery items such as muffins, cookies, pastries, doughnuts, cupcakes, and other bakery items has widened the scope for nut based pastry fillings in the market for bake stable pastry fillings.

Regional Insights of Bake Stable Pastry Fillings Market

Europe dominated the global market, accounting for 34.4% share in 2018. Increasing consumption of bakery food products is a main factor driving the market for bake stable pastry fillings in the region. Moreover, increasing preference for sweets and confectioneries as a result of inclination towards consuming sweet food by majority of consumers is driving the demand for bake stable pastry fillings.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. The region is anticipated to witness significant growth due to increasing awareness among consumers related to addition of new flavors such as fruit and vegetable pastry in the bakery products. Furthermore, growing popularity of western foods, especially bakery products, has resulted in increasing application of bake stable pastry fillings. Increasing production and consumption of bakery and confectionery products in the global market is also driving the regional market.

Asia Pacific has the largest sugar producing countries such as India and China. India being the largest country to produce sugar has increased the scope for baked food products in developing countries such as China and India. Furthermore, increased consumption of bakery, confectionery, and dairy food products in the region owing to inclusion of different fruit flavors and packaging has increased the adoption of deserts as an after meal, which acts as a key driver for these bake stable pastry fillings in the market.

North America is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2019 to 2025. U.S. is the largest market in terms of revenue for bake stable pastry fillings owing to presence of majority of manufacturers in the country. In addition, bread and bakery consumption is steadily increasing as a result of increase in international travel. For instance, according to studies, more than 60.0% of Americans like to try new varieties of bread and around 57% like experimenting bread products from different cultures and regions. The shifting trend of consumption towards food products influenced by different cultures has increased the scope for innovation and variety of bakery and food products. This is expected to boost the growth of the market for bake stable pastry fillings in the region.

Market Share Insights of Bake Stable Pastry Fillings Market

The global market is highly competitive in nature. Some of the key players operating in the market for bake stable pastry fillings are Fabrica de Mermeladas S.A. de C.V.; White Toque Inc.; Puratos Group; Herbstreith & Fox KG Pektin-Fabriken; Dawn Foods; Andros NA; Dr. Oetker GmbH; Avebe; Kandy; and Barker Fruit Processors Ltd. Market players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to increase product offerings. Moreover, companies are focusing on expanding their production capacity and adopting innovative technologies in order to meet consumer demand for pastry fillings in the bake stable products market.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global bake stable pastry fillings market report on the basis of type and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Chocolate

Fruits

Nuts

Others

