Ball Valve Market to Witness Stellar Growth Rate By 2025

Ball Valve Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Rising Stem, Floating and Trunnion Mounted), Material (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy and Others) and End-user Verticals (Water Management, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Energy & Power and Others).

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Ball Valve Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global ball valve market is expected to reach US$ 12.89 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

In 2016, North America accounted for the second largest revenue share of little more than one-fourth of the total market share, followed by Europe.

The growth of ball valve is highly dependent upon the growth of industries such as oil & gas, chemical, power, mining, refining. Apart from these industries, the ball valves are used in ships, fire safety protection services, nuclear power generation, etc. Globally the manufacturing industry is anticipated to pertain its growth, as newer and innovative technologies plunge into these industries.

Ball Valve Market – Company Profiles

Crane Co.

Curtiss Wright Corporation

Emerson Electric Co

Flowserve Corporation

IMI Plc

KITZ Corporation

Metso Corporation

Valvitalia SpA

Velan Inc

The the oil & gas industry is the largest end-user segment in Europe. However, it is experiencing sluggish growth rate. The availability of new crude oil sources in the North America region especially in US and the consequent increases in re?ning capacity brings a negative impact on ball valve sales in Europe. Since 2007, fourteen re?neries in Europe have been closed, among these most are from France, where re?ning capacity dropped by 30% to 1.4 million b/d since 2008.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective India in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 3.09% during the forecast period

Based on type, the trunnion mounted ball segment is projected to witness significant lucrative profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 2.84%

The surge in spending towards deep sea exploration and beginning of production from oil reserves projects to boost the oil & gas segment market growth globally thereby registering a CAGR of 2.80%

The global market for ball valve has been segmented on the basis of different types of ball valves, which includes rising stem ball valves, floating ball valves and Trunnion ball valves.

Each ball valve has a different application and is designed to fulfil varied end – users demand. Some of the key end – users of this market are, oil & gas, chemical, pharmaceuticals and power & energy. Oil & Gas industry is the largest consumer of ball valves and would continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Geographically the market is presently dominated by developed regions like North America and Europe, however the market is expected to be in favor of Asia Pacific, as the region is anticipated to witness tremendous industrialization over the coming years.

