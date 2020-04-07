BALLAST WATER MANAGEMENT MARKET EXPECTED TO REACH $395.65 BILLION BY 2026 – ALFA LAVAL AB, CALGON CARBON CORPORATION, EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES LLC, MITSUBISHI

Sameer Joshi

Ballast Water Management market is expected to grow from $19.35 billion in 2017 to reach $395.65 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 39.8%. Factors such as government initiatives toward marine environmental protection, increasing demand for petroleum products, developing healthcare concerns in shipping sector are fueling the market growth. However, continuously changes in government rules and regulations and high costs associated are hindering the growth of the market.

Ballast water has been an essential component of the ship’s constancy. Ballast water is pumped in to maintain safe operating conditions throughout a voyage. It is an important for safe and efficient modern shipping operations, it may create serious environmental, economic and health issues attribute to the multitude of marine species carried in ships’ ballast water. By Ship Type, container ship is a type of cargo ship. It have revolutionised the manner in which cargo supplies are ferried and transported across the global, by providing assurance of safety and security of the thus transported cargo supplies.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the biggest market share due to the presence of many emerging countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, and Singapore in the field of ballast water treatment systems. Additionally, factors such as the decommissioning of aging vessels, also contribute to the growth of the ballast water management market in this region.

Some of the key players in Ballast Water Management market include Alfa Laval AB, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Xylem Inc., W?rtsil? Corporation, ATG UV Technology Ltd, Ecochlor, Inc., Veolia Environnement S.A., Qingdao Headway Technology Co., Ltd., Ballast Water Containers Ltd, Damen Shipyards Group, Jfe Engineering Corporation, Biolargo Maritime Solutions, Inc., Optimarin AS and Trojan Marinex.

Ship Types Covered:

– Tankers

– Dry Bulk Carriers

– General Cargos

– Container Ships

– Other Ship Types

Capacities Covered:

– Less than 1500 m3

– 1500-5000 m3

– More than 5000 m3

Services Covered:

– Re-commissioning

– Installation and Calibration

– Performance Measurement

Technologies Covered:

– Mechanical Method

o Cyclonic Separation

o Electromechanical Separation

o Filtration

– Physical Disinfection

o Ultraviolet Light/Ultrasound

o Deoxygenation

o Cavitation

– Chemical Method

o Oxidizing Biocides

o Nonoxidizing Biocides

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

