Barge Transportation Market 2020 Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast 2027 | ATS, Bouchard Transportation, Campbell Transportation Company, Heartland Barge

Barge transportation is efficient and safest transportation as compared to other modes of transportation. Barges can move a variety of products throughout the world, and also they relieve traffic congestion, henceforth boosting the growth of the barge transportation market. Rising industrialization in emerging economies such as Japan, China, India, and others are growing demand for the effective mode of transportation that is fuelling the growth of the barge transportation market.

The rising demand for transportation of petrochemical products across the globe is boosting the growth of the barge transportation market. Increasing capacities of barges along with the increasing ocean trade activities, are further bolster the growth of the barge transportation market. Growing shipments of agricultural products, coal, and metal product are also augmenting the growth of the barge transportation market. Barge transportation offers various benefits such as efficiency, safety, security; also, it is cost-effective transportation. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the barge transportation market.

The “Global Barge Transportation Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the barge transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview barge transportation market with detailed market segmentation by type, barge fleet, barge activities, application, and geography. The global barge transportation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading barge transportation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the barge transportation market.

The global barge transportation market is segmented on the basis of type, barge fleet, barge activities, application. On the basis of type the market is segmented as liquid cargo, gaseous cargo, dry cargo. On the basis of barge fleet the market is segmented as covered barge, open barge, tank barge. On the basis of barge activities the market is segmented as intracoastal transportation, inland water transportation. On the basis of application the market is segmented as coal, petroleum products, chemicals, metal products, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global barge transportation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The barge transportation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting barge transportation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the barge transportation market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the barge transportation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from barge transportation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for barge transportation in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the barge transportation market.

The report also includes the profiles of key barge transportation companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Alter Logistics

– American Commercial Barge Line

– ATS, INC.

– Bouchard Transportation

– Campbell Transportation Company, Inc

– Heartland Barge

– Ingram Marine Group

– Kirby Corporation

– McAllister Towing and Transportation Co., Inc.

– SEACOR Marine

