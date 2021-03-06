Barium Carbonate Market: Production, Manufacturers, Revenue, Trend & Forecast Report

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Barium Carbonate Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The wide application of barium bicarbonate as a crystalizing and mating agent for glazing ceramic tiles drives the growth of the barium carbonate market. An upsurge in the construction activities had led to an increase in the use of tiles, thereby stimulating market growth. However, lack of privacy matters and common supervisory principles restricts the fruitful development of the barium carbonate market. Growing population, increasing disposable income, rapid urbanization and incrementing brisk demand from the construction industry are some factors anticipated to foster the growth of the barium carbonate market in the near future.

Key Players

1.American Elements

2.Chaitanya Chemicals

3.Chemical Products Corporation

4.Guizhou Red Star Development Co., Ltd.

5.Hebei Xinji Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

6.IBC Limited

7.Maruti Chemicals Company

8.Rahul Barium Chemicals Private Limited

9.Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

10.Solvay S.A.

Barium Carbonate is a white color chemical compound, manufactured by using barite as a raw material. It is available in powder form and is insoluble in water, but soluble in a variety of acids. Barium carbonate is thermally stale and helps in increasing the refractive index and luster of glass. It is produced as a result of the reaction between pet coke and barium sulfate, commonly known as barite. The reaction between barium sulfide and sodium carbonate also produces barium carbonate. It is used in the manufacture of other barium compounds and helps in removing efflorescence in bricks, tiles, etc.

