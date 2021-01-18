Battery Felts Market 2020-2025 Industry Growth, Trends, Size, Share, New Technology, Top Companies and Forecast Research Report

This report focus on Battery Felts market. PAN-based carbon and graphite felts are used as electrode backings in a variety of battery designs including vanadium redox flow batteries (VRB). The high conductivity, high purity, and chemical resistance of felts make them ideal for the demanding design criteria of flow battery developers.

Carbon and graphite felts find wide applications due to their properties such as high thermal insulation, broad operational range, chemical stability, and lightweight.

Segmentation by Key Companies:

This report includes following top manufacturers in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%). They are:

Mersen

SGL Carbon

CGT Carbon GmbH

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Toray Industries

AvCarb

CeraMaterials (Graphi Materials)

Cetech

Kureha Corporation

Nippon Carbon

CFC Carbon

Ceramaterials

Sinotek Materials

CM Carbon Co Ltd

Beijing Great Wall

Haoshi Carbon Fiber

Many more…

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Battery Felts market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Geographically, this market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Battery Felts market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Battery Felts Market Classifications:

Segment by Type

Carbon Felt

Graphite Felt

Segment by Application

Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFB)

Fuel Cells

Others

Major Points from Table of Contents-

Executive Summary

1 Battery Felts Market Overview

2 Global Battery Felts Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Battery Felts Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Battery Felts Consumption by Regions

5 Global Battery Felts Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Battery Felts Production Market Share by Type (2014-2020)

5.2 Global Battery Felts Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2020)

5.3 Global Battery Felts Price by Type (2014-2020)

5.4 Global Battery Felts Production Growth by Type (2014-2020)

6 Global Battery Felts Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Battery Felts Business

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Battery Felts Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Battery Felts Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Battery Felts

8.4 Battery Felts Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Battery Felts Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

