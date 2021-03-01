Battlefield Management Systems Market In-Depth Analysis during 2020-2027

(25 March 2020) According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Battlefield management systems Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global battlefield management systems market is expected to reach US$ 26.24 Bn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Modern warfare is constantly transmuting with the advent of new weaponry, communication technologies, and information generating technologies. With an objective to survive on the modern battlefield, the utilization of command, control, and communications (C3) is crucial. The army on the battlefield can improve its command, control, and communications by utilizing advanced technologies in the area of communications. Telecommunications and computers are reforming the whole society in ways that would certainly extend to the battlefield. The interactive effect of communications, as well as automation, would deeply alter the way commanders approach their decision-making duties. Battlefield management systems (BMS) is an electronic information collecting, processing, and distribution system capable of managing real-time data in a responsive manner. BMS optimizes the ability of decision-makers to swiftly process and distribute critical battlefield information with accuracy and reliability.

The BMS is designed for use in headquarters and vehicles, as well as by soldiers during dismounted operations. In headquarters, the battle management systems deliver military commanders with effective decision support throughout the mission preparation, training, and execution. It collects data from field and external sources to supply it to military commanders at the headquarters. Additionally, military vehicles are a crucial source of information relay to dismounted soldiers on the ground. The information related to the battlefield relayed from headquarters is received by the BMS installed on vehicles in the battleground and is received by the soldiers. This enhances the alertness and prompt decision-making capability of both soldiers and vehicles.

Further, battle management systems enable troops on the ground to share critical tactical information. Modern battlefields demand significant situational awareness as battlefields are equipped with traceable and untraceable weaponries. Therefore, continuous information relay to soldiers is crucial. Map-based situational awareness streamlines fast and efficient action, keeping soldiers within the decision loop. Thus, the battlefield management system helps soldiers and military commanders in headquarters to benefit from precise real-time information, allowing them to make the right decisions at the right time.

The global battlefield management system market is anticipated to exhibit high growth in the near future. The major factors driving the market growth include competitive economic conditions that encourage manufacturers to scale up their production cost-effectively. This leads to the rise in the demand for the implementation of BMS in the military sector. Frequent political conflicts between countries are among the factors propelling the adoption of BMS among soldiers of different countries as per international military support programs. Nevertheless, an uncertain financial condition in countries such as Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and Brazil on defense is a factor anticipated to restrain the market growth.

The major players operating in the market for global battlefield management systems market are BAE Systems PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, L3 Harris Technologies, Inc., Leonardo S.P.A., Raytheon Company, Rheinmetall AG, Collins Aerospace, SAAB AB, and Thales Group.

The report segments the global battlefield management systems market as follows:

Global Battlefield management systems Market – By Component

Wireless Communication Devices

Imaging Devices

Display Devices

Computer Software

Tracking Devices

Global Battlefield management systems Market – By System

Navigation & Imaging System

Computing System

Communication & Networking System

Global Battlefield management systems Market – By Application

Vehicle

Soldier

Headquarter

Global Battlefield management systems Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



