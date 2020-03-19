BCD Power IC Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players

The BCD Power IC market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the BCD Power IC market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the BCD Power IC market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

BCD Power IC Market Research, in its recent market report, suggests that the BCD Power IC market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the BCD Power IC market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This BCD Power IC market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The BCD Power IC market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the BCD Power IC market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global BCD Power IC market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global BCD Power IC market? Why segment has the largest consumption in region? Which industries remain the leading consumers of the BCD Power IC across the globe?

The content of the BCD Power IC market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global BCD Power IC market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different BCD Power IC market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the BCD Power IC over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the BCD Power IC across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the BCD Power IC and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

BCD technology is a combination of bipolar components and CMOS and DMOS power transistors, and is used for smart power management. It combines analog, logic, and power output stages onto a single chip. Bipolar chips ensure accurate analog functions, CMOS takes care of digital framework, and DMOS looks after power and high-voltage management. BCD power ICs improve a device’s performance while reducing the cost and complexities involved in the technology.

The primary driver of BCD technology growth has been the rise of smartphones and tablets in the last three years: The number of smartphones, tablets and mobile computing devices is exponentially increasing with more than a billion smartphones and billions of tablets/mobile computing devices expected to be sold by 2020. Each of these devices has multiple functions inside it competing for power: the application processor, baseband processor, the large displays, etc. Every single one of them requires one or more PMIC chips to manage the power with minimal losses to ensure long battery life.

In 2018, the global BCD Power IC market size was 986.2 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1693.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global BCD Power IC status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the BCD Power IC development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Infineon

Maxim Integrated

NXP Semiconductors

Jazz Semiconductor

Vishay

Magnachip

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

High-Voltage BCD

High-Density BCD

Market segment by Application, split into

ICT

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Control System

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global BCD Power IC status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the BCD Power IC development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BCD Power IC are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

All the players running in the global BCD Power IC market are elaborated thoroughly in the BCD Power IC market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging BCD Power IC market players.

