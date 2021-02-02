Beauty and Personal Care Market size Incur Rapid Extension during 2024

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Beauty and personal care market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Beauty and personal care market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Beauty and personal care market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Beauty and personal care market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Beauty and personal care market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

The beauty and personal care products are mainly use for beautification and person hygiene purposes. From the past few decades, various types of products have been introduced in the market. The growing health and beauty consciousness among the population is the key driving factor for the beauty and personal care products market. In addition, the trending use of the natural ingredient in both personal and beauty care products are anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period. The beauty and personal care products are gaining popularity in elderly populations.

The trending use of biologically active compound based products that have both cosmetic and therapeutic effects in beauty care are likely to boost the market growth. The improved skin health and better skin repair provided by the beauty and personal care products are escalating the growth of the beauty and person care products worldwide. However, the lack of awareness and research activities in the underdeveloped countries are expected to hamper the market growth. Additionally, the growing integration of natural and pharmaceutical substance to provide better results are projected to sever various growth opportunities in this market in the near future.

The beauty and personal care market is promoting by the personal care products that contributing to over ~32% of the total revenue generated globally. The ongoing research and development activities in the cosmetic and personal care industries are projected to witness tremendous growth in the market over the forecast period. The various key players are more focusing on the expansion of these products in emerging countries such as Malaysia, India, Singapore, Japan, and others.

The EMEA is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of X.XX% over the forecast period. The high standard of living in the mainly in Gulf Countries is the primary factor that contributing to the growth of beauty and personal care product market. Additionally, the Asia Pacific has projected to show remarkable growth in the near future. The emergence of major cosmetic brands, high population and growing consumers spending on personal care products are driving the growth of Asia Pacific beauty and personal care products.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Beauty and personal care market encompasses market segments based on Cosmetics products, Personal Care Products, sales channels and country.

In terms of Cosmetics products, the global Beauty and personal care market is segregated into:

Facial Cosmetics

Hair styling and coloring products

Lip Cosmetic Products

Eye Cosmetic Products

Nail Cosmetic Products

By personal care, the global Beauty and personal care market is also classified into:

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Oral Care

Bath and Shower

Others

the global Beauty and personal care market:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Specialist Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Channels

Others

By country/region, the global Beauty and personal care market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

O`Loreal Group

Avon

Unilever

The Estée Lauder Companies

Kao Corporation

Procter and Gamble

Beiersdorf.

Revlon

Others

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Beauty and personal care related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

