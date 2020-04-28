Best Empirical Report on NGS Sample Preparation Market Future Outlook: 2020-2027 | Eminent Key Players:Illumina, Oxford Gene Technology, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Perkinelmer

This comprehensive report on “NGS Sample Preparation market” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

This market research report administers a broad view of the NGS Sample Preparation market on a Global perspective, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue. It covers a study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players operating in the NGS Sample Preparation market’s growth in terms of revenue.

Next generation sequencing (NGS), has revolutionized genomic research. NGS is a powerful platform that enables to sequence the entire human genome within a single day. NGS offers ultra-high throughput, speed, scalability, which allows the researchers to perform a wide range of applications and study the biological systems. Library preparation is a crucial part of the next generation sequencing workflow and thus for successful sequencing, high quality libraries of sufficient yield and quality are required.

The market for NGS sample preparation is anticipated to grow positively during the forecast period, owing to the factors such as technological advancements in NGS Platforms, reduced cost of sequencing, and favorable reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests. Furthermore, increasing applications of NGS is likely to widen up the opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

The “Global NGS sample preparation Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the NGS sample preparation Market with detailed market segmentation by product type, workflow, technology, application, end user and geography. The global NGS sample preparation Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading NGS sample preparation Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key NGS sample preparation Market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Beckman Coulter

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Illumina, Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Nugen Technologies, Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

