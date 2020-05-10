Best Market Research on Ablation Devices Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Ablation Devices Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Ablation Devices Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Ablation Devices Market size was valued at USD 12.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 10.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Ablation devices market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, increasing ablation procedures, growing geriatric population, rising cases of cancer coupled with growing healthcare awareness will augment the market growth. Moreover, improving medical reimbursements and advancement in healthcare technology are factors fueling the growth of the market.

However, stringent government approval is one of the major reasons hindering the adoption rates. Also, complications related to ablation procedures, reuse of ablation devices in developing economies and high cost associated with ablation procedures might hamper the market growth in certain emerging regions.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Ablation Devices Market

Ablation Devices Market, By Application

Germany Ablation Devices Market Share, By Application, 2018

Pain management ablation devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.8% over the estimation period from 2019 to 2025. Pain management ablation is a minimally invasive procedure in which the nerve fibers carrying pain signals to the brain are destroyed to reduce or stop the pain. This procedure provides relief for people with chronic pain in parts such as arthritic joints, lower back and neck, hence propelling the segmental growth.

Oncology ablation devices market was valued at USD 4,173.8 million in 2018 and is estimated to witness a considerable growth in the future due to better potential benefits than other medical treatments of cancer and lower post procedure stay in hospital in comparison to open surgery, thereby driving the segmental growth.

Ablation Devices Market, By Product

Disposable ablation devices segment was valued at USD 5158.9 million in the year 2018. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to low cost and repeated demand from end-users for ablation procedures.

Reusable ablation devices market will grow at 10.3% over the estimated period from 2019 to 2025. This growth is attributed to factors such as reduction in medical waste associated with reusable ablation devices and lower costs.

Ablation Devices Market, By End-use

Application of ablation devices are the highest in hospitals resulting in major market share. The hospitals segment accounted for USD 7,912.5 million revenue in the year 2018. A substantial proportion of ablation procedures happen in hospital settings with the budget of hospitals being higher than other healthcare settings, thus, hospitals have the highest share in global the market. During the forecast period, the hospitals end-use market segment will continue to remain the largest market, owing to increasing ablation procedures in hospital settings coupled with rising supply agreements of ablation devices between manufacturing firms and hospitals.

Ambulatory surgical centers held significant industry share in 2018 and is forecasted to expand at a healthy CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period. Ambulatory surgical centers are the most preferred setting in developed as well as developing countries. Others segment includes private clinics and other similar establishments run by single or a group of doctors. This segment has lowest market share as the budget is lower as compared to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Ablation Devices Market, By Region

Europe Ablation Devices Market, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

U.S. dominated the North America ablation devices market, valued at USD 4,902.1 million in the year 2018. High disposable income and various reimbursement policies will enable patients to opt for ablation procedures. Growing influence for minimally invasive medical devices will aid the growth of ablation devices business. Moreover, rising prevalence of cancer will foster country growth in foreseeable years. According to the National Cancer Institute, national expenditures for cancer care in the U.S. in 2017 was USD 147.3 billion. In future years, costs are likely to increase as the population ages and cancer prevalence increases.

Asia Pacific ablation devices market will observe rapid growth rate of 11.2% over the forecast period. Emerging economies like India and China will boost the overall growth of the market. The growth is also attributed to favorable government policies, growing healthcare awareness and increasing healthcare expenditure. According to Cancer India, estimated number of new cancer patients registered every year are over a million, hence boosting the market growth in the country.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Ablation Devices Market

Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Alcon Laboratories, Angiodynamics, Atricure, Biosense Webster, CONMED, Elekta AB, Varian, Johnson and Johnson are some of the major industry players operating effectively in the global market. These key market participants will hold majority market share owing to strong financial position and better brand recognition. Major strategies implemented by these companies in the market include new product launches, expansion strategy, acquisition strategy, etc. with the aim to gain competitive advantage over its peers. For instance, in October 2015, AtriCure Inc. announced definitive merger agreement under which Atricure had agreed to acquire nContact Inc., a privately-held developer of innovative cardiac ablation products.

Ablation Devices Industry Viewpoint

Ablation devices have been in use for percutaneous coronary intervention and peripheral vascular intervention since late 1980s and numerous upgradations have been done for optimal results. Ablation is a medical procedure for the removal of tissue by less invasive techniques. It is used to treat several medical conditions ranging from serious to cosmetic. The devices used in these procedures are called ablation devices. This industry is rapidly growing in both developed as well as developing economies. Ablation devices market is growing at immense pace in developed countries owing to various technological advancements and increasing cases of cancer. Ablation devices market will witness rapid growth in developing countries on account of changing government policies and increasing geriatric population.

Demographic changes and high incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases across the globe will propel the growth of global market. The industry is witnessing large number of new entrants that are engaged in the development of advanced ablation devices with miniaturization to generate higher revenue. With advancements in existing technologies and rising demand of minimally invasive surgical procedures, ablation devices industry will offer promising growth opportunities in the near future

